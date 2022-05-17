Rory McIlroy to partner Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth in opening two rounds of US PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a tee shot during a practice round prior to the start of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 16, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy will be under the microscope right from the start after being drawn with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The Holywood star is bidding to end his seven-and-a-half year wait for that elusive fifth major, and he could not have asked for a more high profile draw from the 10th at 2.11pm Irish time alongside 15-time major winner Woods, who is back at the scene of his 2007 PGA win, and three-time major winner Spieth, who is bidding to complete the career grand slam.

McIlroy headed out for a practice round on the back nine with 2008 champion Pádraig Harrington, former Open champion Shane Lowry and PGA Championship debutant Séamus Power looking forward to the challenge.

"I really liked it," he said of his Monday reconnaissance trip. "I didn't know what this place was like before Gil (Hanse) got his hands on it, but I think he's done a wonderful job with it. Love the green complexes. I love that he gives you options off the tee.

"I think you're going to see a lot of different strategies this week, guys hitting driver where maybe other guys aren't and vice versa. It's a really good track. I really enjoyed playing it yesterday, and I think it's going to be a wonderful test this week."

Harrington is out on the opposite side of the course with fellow major winners Stewart Cink and Jason Dufner at 2.06pm Irish time from the first.

Lowry and Power are also off within five minutes of each other on opposite sides of the course.

Power partners Scotland's Russell Knox and Scott Stallings from the first at 6.58pm Irish time with Lowry looking to continue his sensational run of form as he goes off from the 10th with fellow Major champions Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott.

The top three players in the world are drawn together with world No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler with US Open champion Jon Rahm and Open champion Collin Morikawa from the 10th at 7.36pm Irish time.



Selected tee times



1406 (1st) Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Pádraig Harrington

1411 (10th) Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

1858 (1st) Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

1903 (10th) Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

1914 (10th) Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

1936 (10th) Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler