Streaming platform Netflix has announced it will stream a fly-on-the-wall documentary on the 2022 PGA Tour season.

The “immersive” eight-part series will feature the ups and down of life on the Tour, including input from World Number 1 Rory McIlroy among a host of top golfers.

The series will cover all PGA Tour events and all four majors, with McIlroy enjoying a stellar 2022 season.

After a slow start, McIlroy went on to post top-eight finishes in 13 of his 16 starts since April, including three PGA Tour victories and a FedExCup victory.

Irish golfers Shane Lowry and Séamus Power are also expected to form part of the series.

