Rory McIlroy – The full interview: Read Paul Kimmage’s exclusive talk with the World’s Number 1 golfer

The Co Down native talks about hitting Ryder Cup rock bottom, Tiger Woods, golf’s civil war and why money is not the most important thing

Paul Kimmage Twitter

We’re sitting in a room of his splendid home in Jupiter, Florida. Three hours have passed since we settled into our chairs and we’ve reached the first round of the 2022 Masters.

So, I open with a 73,” he says. “Is that correct?”

