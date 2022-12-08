Rory McIlroy – The full interview: Read Paul Kimmage’s exclusive talk with the World’s Number 1 golfer

We’re sitting in a room of his splendid home in Jupiter, Florida. Three hours have passed since we settled into our chairs and we’ve reached the first round of the 2022 Masters.

“So, I open with a 73,” he says. “Is that correct?”

But it triggers something that distracts me.

The coffee table between us is laden with props: three voice recorders, some photocopied prints of our two previous interviews — ‘The Essential Rory’ in January 2017, and ‘Rory Revisited’ in February 2020 — and a ring binder containing most of what he’s said for the last three years, and most of what’s been said about him.

I reach for the binder and find a piece published by Sports Illustrated on the eve of the Masters, and some lines I’ve highlighted with a pen:

“Rory can feel like a bit of an afterthought these days.”

“It’s hard to ever again think of him as anything but a contender.”

“He is caught between the comfort of his stardom and the unease that comes with knowing he is underachieving.”

But it was the headline that pulled me in — the question I remembered most: ‘Rory McIlroy Was Once The Next Tiger Woods. So, What Is He Now?’

Three years earlier, in February 2020, no one was asking questions when he arrived on Sunset Boulevard for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. He was the FedEx Cup Champion, the Golfer of the Decade, and the world number one. A month later Covid hit, and his game went into a tailspin until the Ryder Cup in September 2021, when he turned it around and fought his way back.

He is European number one.

He is US number one.

He is world number one.

So, what is he now?

Two weeks ago, McIlroy travelled to Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship. At his pre-tournament press conference, he was asked a question about Greg Norman, and the ongoing rift in the sport between the established tours and LIV Golf.

“I think Greg needs to go,” he said. “I think he just needs to exit stage left. He’s made his mark but I think now is the right time to say, ‘Look, you’ve got this thing off the ground, but no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences’.”

His comments went viral, and were played that night by Joe Molloy and Michael McCarthy on Newstalk’s Off The Ball. Here’s what happened next:

Molloy: “Oh my God!”

McCarthy: “That’s amazing.”

Molloy: “He drove over him, reversed back over him, and drove over him a few more times.”

McCarthy: “Adult in the room!”

Molloy: “That is strong.”

McCarthy: “He’s not wrong.”

Molloy: “I just can’t believe he said it.”

McCarthy: “Yeah, he’s been probably a bit more subtle in the past but go on Rory.”

Then there was a split-second pause before McCarthy went again: “God I love, LOVE, 2022 Rory McIlroy. He’s the best character in sport.”

​

1. Playground of the Gods​

In the summer of 1970, Joe stopped at the Las Vegas Hilton where the King was making a comeback. “Ladies and Gentlemen,” Elvis called from the stage in that bubba baritone of his, “I have a good friend here tonight. The greatest football player, the greatest quarterback, my hero, Joe Namath.”

Soon Elvis’s manager, Colonel Parker, came to request Namath’s presence backstage. When they got there Elvis told his pretty young wife, Priscilla, to hit the casino. “This gonna be a man’s night of talk,” he said. Then Elvis started apologising. “Joe,” he said, “I wasn’t at my best tonight. I got a cold.”

‘Namath’ - Mark Kriegel

​

Paul Kimmage: Let’s start with something original: How are you?

Rory McIlroy: I’m great thank you. Thank you for making the trip.

PK: Yeah, I’ve been thinking about that. This is our third interview. It took me 45 minutes — a train ride to Dublin — to reach you the first time. The second time was a two-hour drive up the M1 to Belfast. It feels like Planet Rory is getting further and further away?

RM: Yeah, in a way. I don’t get back as much as I used to.

PK: Here’s something else that struck me on the flight over: the more time I’ve spent around you, the more complex you seem.

RM: In terms of …

PK: I was talking about this to Harry [Diamond, his best friend and caddie] recently and he reminded me of your dad’s favourite saying: Every day’s a Saturday.

RM: Yeah.

PK: “That’s Rory,” he said. “They’re both optimists. He’s Gerry’s son.” But my sense is there’s more than him to you?

RM: I think I’ve been blessed with my dad’s optimism. I have. I try to see the good in everything. My dad’s very personable, sociable … he worked in bars all his life, and I think he was drawn to that because of his personality.

PK: Whereas you’re a bit … ?

RM: I would be a bit stand-offish with people I don’t know. The one thing my dad does better than I do is small talk. He can walk into a room of people and just start a conversation: “How are you doing. The weather’s good.” And I’m all for that too, and giving people time, but not to the detriment of yourself. I sometimes think, ‘Well that’s a waste of time. Why even have that conversation?’ And I think that’s my mother’s personality.

PK: I remember meeting your mother at the Masters a few years ago: “Ah, Rosie, how are you?” And I could sense her reserve straightaway: ‘Do not disturb.’

RM: Yeah, my mum sits back and observes and tries to scope everyone out, and she’s definitely a better judge of character than me or my dad. When she trusts you, she is fiercely loyal and protective, but if there’s a glimmer of hesitancy there she won’t want anything to do with you.

PK: I get the same vibe from Erica.

RM: Yeah, same thing: ‘I am not going to trust you until I feel like you’re trustworthy (laughs).’ That’s her personality. She’s protective, and reserved, and again a better judge of character than me. We’ll walk into a room together and people will strike up a conversation with her but want to get to me. She sees it and understands it. And for someone in my position to have two women around me like that is great.

PK: That must happen a lot? People trying to get to you? The pests as Seán [O’Flaherty, his manager] calls them.

RM: (Laughs) Yeah, there’s plenty of those.

PK: Are you conscious of it?

RM: I understand it.

PK: I guess what I’m pawing at is your status now. Michael Jordan is a neighbour. You’re friends with Tiger Woods. Does Joe Namath mean anything to you?

RM: I know who he is.

PK: He owns a restaurant here.

RM: Yeah, I think Erica has been a couple of times. It’s across the street from ‘1000 North’.

PK: ‘1000 North’ is Jordan’s restaurant?

RM: He’s an investor.

PK: And ‘The Woods Jupiter’ is just down the road?

RM: Yeah, Jupiter is a place with a lot of important people, but it’s a small place.

PK: My first time here was to interview Namath. What a life! He was an absolute icon.

RM: We all have our time in the sun — Namath, Jordan, Tiger — and I’m not putting myself with them, because I’m not their stature or status, but we all have a time when we’re up there and have notoriety. And if you play well enough, and are successful enough, you’ll probably carry that notoriety with you for the rest of your life. I guess what makes those guys so successful is that they didn’t get caught up in it. They just did their thing. One thing I’ve realised is that you don’t create an aura or a status yourself, other people do that for you. A narrative starts to build and people think differently of you. That’s the way it seems to me.

PK: And the danger is getting sucked into that?

RM: Yeah, you can’t get sucked into that. I’m just doing what I’ve always done basically, trying to live my life.

PK: Why Jupiter? You had choice, obviously.

RM: I played the Honda Classic here in 2009 — my second event ever in the United States as a professional. I had played in Tucson the week before and came down early with my mum and dad. We went to the Gardens Mall on Sunday to get a couple of things, and the first person I bumped into in the car park was Jack Nicklaus. I was like, wow! He said, “If you want a place to practice during the week you can come to the Bear’s Club.” I actually had dinner in this house that week.

PK: Really?

RM: Yeah, when the Els [family] owned it.

PK: How did that come about?

RM: Chubby Chandler was my manager at the time.

PK: Who was also managing Ernie?

RM: Yes. It’s a very different layout now, we knocked part of it down and rebuilt, but we were sitting over there [points]: Ernie and his wife, Liezl, Chubby and my mum and dad. The tennis court out there is where their guesthouse used to be, and mum says: “Who lives over there in that house?” “No, that’s our house,” Liezl says. “It’s all the same house.” (Laughs). And my mum is like, “Oh, okay.”

PK: Lovely.

RM: Yeah, so I guess my connection to this area goes back to 2009. I rented and then bought a place in Jupiter at the end of 2012, so I’ve spent more time here than anywhere else. I don’t see myself here for the rest of my life, but it suits me for what I’m doing now, and it suits my family, and I don’t know if it’s home forever, but it’s home for now.

​

2. ‘Don’t do anything stupid and you’ve got this’

Nicklaus was there to greet most of the champions on the first tee of the four-hole exhibition around the loop of the Old Course (holes 1, 2, 17 and 18) and he couldn’t help but join up with the last group at the end — Woods, Trevino, McIlroy and Georgia Hall, an R&A ambassador and winner of the Women’s British Amateur and Women’s British Open.

The Celebration of Champions is a treat, held only at the home of golf and not even every year. It was first done in 2000 for the millennial. It was repeated in 2010 for the 150-year anniversary of the Open, except that nasty weather cancelled the occasion. So they finished it off in 2015.

McIlroy famously missed that year after injuring his knee while playing soccer. He wouldn’t have missed this one for the world. “It’s unbelievable,” McIlroy said. “Playing St Andrews, past champion, playing with my hero. If you had told 10-year-old Rory you’d be part of something like this, I wouldn’t have believed you. It was really, really cool. Really special.”

With so much star power, the question had to be asked: Which was the hero? McIlroy laughed. Given his age (33), it was Woods, and always had been. After a charity pro-am a week ago in the west of Ireland, Woods and McIlroy played an unannounced practice round at Ballybunion, a huge treat for the storied Irish club. “And Jack has become close to me as well, just from living at the Bear’s Club, practicing there,” McIlroy said. “For me not getting to do this in 2015, it’s nice to be part of it.”

Doug Ferguson, Associated Press, July 11, 2022

​

PK: Let’s stay with icons. You played with Tiger, Jack, and Lee Trevino in the Celebration of Champions on the Monday of the Open at St Andrews. “It was one of those moments,” you said, “that you take a step back and think about your journey in golf and what’s led you here.”

RM: Yeah, I was getting goosebumps for months just thinking about it. Tiger and I knew we wanted to play together, so we were like, “Who do we get to play with us?” I mean (laughs), how cool was that? You know, to get to know your childhood hero pretty intimately; to be awarded honorary membership of the oldest golf club in the world at the same time; to be standing on the first tee at St Andrews with Trevino and Jack Nicklaus and Georgia Hall … I was like, ‘F**k me! This is my life! This is so cool.’

PK: A week before you played in the JP McManus pro-am in Adare?

RM: Yeah.

PK: And got Covid?

RM: Yeah.

PK: I heard everyone had Covid there?

RM: (Laughs)

PK: Go on.

RM: Tiger needed a rest on Wednesday. We had played two days of golf at Adare and the plan was to play Ballybunion on Thursday. I woke up that morning feeling a bit achy but didn’t really think anything of it. JP gave us his chopper and we went down with Seán and Tiger’s manager, Rob [McNamara]. We got around fine, flew back to Adare for lunch and as I’m getting up from the table, I’m sore and stiff and super tired. I said to Erica, “I’m feeling a bit weird. I’m just going upstairs to lie down for a bit.” I slept for maybe two hours and the sweat was just pouring off me, then Erica took my temperature and it was sky high. I rang Tiger: “I’m not feeling so good here.” And he goes, “Oh, I feel okay.” But he texted me at 10 o’clock that night, chills, fever, and I’m like, ‘F*****g hell, I’ve just given Tiger Covid! This is horrendous!’ (laughs) So we both had Covid going into the Open.

PK: F**k!

RM: I had planned to go to St Andrews early but ended up quarantining at Adare, and it probably took me until the Sunday to start feeling better. If it had happened last year, with everything that was going on in my game, I would have been in a panic, but I was in a good place and thought, ‘I’ll be fine.’ On Tuesday night I went to the Champions Dinner and it was lovely. I was sitting there drinking water and they poured a glass of wine, a lovely 2005 Bordeaux, and I was like, ‘Ahh, I’ll just have a little sip,’ but I couldn’t taste it. The whole week of the Open I didn’t have any taste, and everything smelled like vinegar to me. Everything. It was really strange.

PK: When did it come back?

RM: Probably a week later.

PK: Okay, go to the tournament. There’s a fantastic build-up — the Celebration of Champions, the Champions Dinner — and you make a great start?

RM: Yeah, 66. I played lovely and couldn’t have asked for better, especially the way I was feeling the previous Thursday.

PK: Talk to me about the crowds. Michael Bannon [his coach] tells a story about your first Open at Carnoustie in 2007 and being struck by the chant as he followed you down the 18th: “Ro-ree; Ro-ree; Ro-ree.” You’ve always had that?

RM: I’ve been playing in front of crowds from my amateur days in Ireland. It’s always been a part of golf.

PK: But what about the crowd at St Andrews, because in 32 years as a sportswriter I have never — and certainly never at a golf tournament — felt a crowd react the way they reacted to you at the Open. It wasn’t support. It wasn’t acclaim. It was a deep, visceral longing.

RM: Yeah.

PK: I asked Harry about it and he said, “He’s always had that.” And I said, “No, this was different.” Did it feel different to you?

RM: Yeah, I holed a putt for birdie on the 17th on Friday evening, and the roar was nothing like I’d ever experienced before. It was like 99 per cent of the people in the crowd were for me, and you’d much rather it that way than the opposite, but it brings its own pressures, and its own expectation.

PK: That was my next question. How do you deal with that?

RM: (Laughs) It takes a lot of discipline, and I think willpower, and a lot of mental strength to stay away from it during the week … literally locking yourself in the room.

PK: You were staying in Rusacks, which looks out on the 18th?

RM: Yeah.

PK: And you had the grandstand and that big yellow scoreboard opposite the window of your suite?

RM: Yeah.

PK: And that’s your name at the top on Saturday night?

RM: Yeah.

PK: How did you sleep?

RM: Better than I thought. The suite was at the front but our bedroom was tucked in behind. It was actually a really dark room, and it was lovely being able to leave the windows open at night to get the fresh air in. I woke up early and had breakfast with Poppy at seven, then tried to take a nap between 10 and 11.30 — that’s sort of my routine when the tee times are late. But that nap … I couldn’t sleep. I was just lying there with my eyes shut.

PK: That’s no surprise.

RM: Yeah.

PK: Here’s another thought: It was asking too much for you to win the 150th Open.

RM: Was it though?

PK: The history, the nostalgia, waiting so long, wanted it so badly. It was too much?

RM: I tried not to think about it, and never let myself believe until a brief moment on Sunday.

PK: What was the moment?

RM: I played the front nine very solidly and got myself into decent position. Then I birdied the 10th and I’ve a three-shot lead. That was the moment: ‘Don’t do anything stupid and you’ve got this.’ Then Cam Smith birdied the 11th and started his run, but I still thought: ‘Two ahead, eight holes to go … birdie 12 … birdie 14 … birdie 18 … job done.’ And it would have been job done.

PK: I spoke to Pádraig [Harrington] that night. He said, “Victor [Hovland] was his undoing.”

RM: Because he didn’t play well?

PK: Because you had him covered. He said that if you had been playing with Smith it would have been different.

RM: Or if Victor had made that run and not Cam?

PK: Yeah.

RM: It’s all hindsight, and I feel that’s passing the blame on to someone else. For me it was very simple: there were four up-and-downs that day that I didn’t get, and that was the difference between winning the Claret Jug and not winning it.

​

3. Into the night

Rory McIlroy exhaled as he walked out the back of the interview tent. He’d gamely gone through the wringer of post-round interviews — NBC, Sky Sports, radio, then the larger pool of reporters — with his head held high. He’d talked about how well he’d played. About how much there was to be proud of. It’s not life or death, he said. He almost seemed to believe that. But then he left his final interview and re-entered his actual life, and the weight of what had happened seemed to suddenly, finally hit.

McIlroy’s wife Erica was waiting for him just around the corner, stationed beside a golf cart ready to whisk them away. Up to this point, Rory had kept a strong front. He’d cheered the crowd behind 18. He’d shaken hands, thanked officials, greeted volunteers. He’d answered every question. Now he crumpled into his wife’s arms. The two shared a long embrace, an affirmation that eight years is a long time to carry a heavy burden. That all of this meant exactly as much as it seemed from the outside. And then, as they slid into the back seat of the cart, Rory buried his head in Erica’s shoulder and wept as they drove off into the night.

Dylan Dethier, Golf.com, July 17, 2022

​

PK: I was watching Erica as you walked from the 18th. She followed from a distance as you were doing the interviews — she actually stood back so you wouldn’t see her — and was waiting at the buggy to give you a hug. It was a powerful moment, because you had been so controlled and measured to that point, but this was the truth.

RM: Yeah.

PK: Which is not to say you were telling lies.

RN: No, I wasn’t telling lies, and I don’t need to tell anyone how much it means to me, but I think that was certainly the moment …

PK: It hit home?

RM: Yeah, and for Erica too. It’s our life and how we live but most of our conversations don’t revolve around golf, or what I want to win, but this was different. And it’s amazing because you have the first major of the year, and the last major of the year, with basically the same outcome — second at the Masters, third at the Open — and two completely different reactions. And yeah, I mean, what can you say to someone in that position, you know? Erica didn’t need to say anything, she just needed to …

PK: Be there?

RM: Yeah.

PK: Seán was also there.

RM: Yeah.

PK: And also in tears.

RM: Yeah.

PK: What happens when you get on the cart?

RM: We got brought back to that temporary facility that they put together for us, the clubhouse and the lockeroom, and Harry is packing the stuff up. I’m still crying. It’s hard for me to keep my composure.

PK: How’s Harry?

RM: Calm, no emotion ... that’s one thing about Harry, he’s so steady and even-keeled. And it’s obviously a tough loss for him too but he can see the good in it: “Rory, you keep doing this and you’re gonna win your majors.” That was it. “We’re gonna do this.” And it was probably something I needed to hear because you can get sucked into that spiral of, ‘It’s been so long … I’ve just had a great opportunity … Am I ever going to do this?’ But he’s like ...

PK: It’s a step forward?

RM: Yeah.

PK: That’s impressive.

RM: Yeah.

PK: What happened then?

RM: I went back to the hotel. Erica’s parents were there and had just put Poppy to bed and there were more hugs and tears. I didn’t see my parents until the next morning.

PK: I saw them that night in the hotel restaurant.

RM: Yeah, there were a lot of people up there that I knew, but I couldn’t face it. I just couldn’t. I wanted to crawl into a hole. We stayed in the room and ordered some food and a bottle of wine.

PK: What did you talk about?

RM: I’m sure there was a bit of ‘I don’t feel like I did that much wrong.’ Because at that point you start to think about things:

‘I could have got it up-and-down on 3.’

‘I should have made birdie on 9.’

‘I should have made birdie on 12.’

You know, all the shit Erica just doesn’t want to hear. But I give her credit for sitting there and listening to it. I’m sure we tried to watch something on TV to get away from it.

PK: That’s a tough night.

RM: It’s a shit night.

PK: Did you sleep?

RM: I got to sleep quickly. I think that outpouring of emotion coupled with a couple of glasses of red wine knocked me out. But I woke at about three or four that morning and that was it — you’re just lying there wide awake and thinking about it all over again.

PK: When did you see your parents?

RM: The next morning before we headed off. It’s funny, I’m always okay with my dad, but I see my mum and I’m like ‘Waaaah!’ ... floods of tears.

PK: Your dad is interesting. He walks around in the crowd and people are all over him. “Hey Gerry! Gerry!” I don’t know how he deals with it.

RM: He loves it.

PK: I don’t doubt that, but he’s also invested in your every shot, and I’m sure there are days, like that Sunday at the Open, when he’d prefer to be left alone?

RM: I would say him and Michael Bannon know me better as a golfer than anyone else, but especially dad. He knows how I react, feel, when I’m bottling things up. He was all positivity and praise that morning: “Great week Rory. You’re going to have plenty more chances. Keep playing the way you’re playing.” And it means more coming from him than it does from anyone else.

PK: What did your mother say?

RM: Same thing: “Don’t beat yourself up over this. Go and enjoy some time with your family.” Because I was about to have three weeks off. But they’ve been a great example for me. My dad took on three jobs; my mum worked night shifts. They were doing what they had to do to support their son and never complained or moaned. They just got on with it. It’s funny, you never appreciate your parents as much as you should until you have a child of your own, and then you realise …

PK: Really?

RM: Well, I’ve always appreciated them, but you don’t remember that part of your life. I don’t remember when I was Poppy’s age, so when I think about what they did, living in that little house in Church View, worrying if they could afford a child, the commitment they showed to make it work. And I’m obviously in a much more fortunate position but I think …

PK: There’s a lesson there?

RM: Yeah, just get on with it.

4. ‘What are we gonna do?’​

The PGA Tour has decided to scrap the rest of the Players Championship, and shut down its other tournaments for the next three weeks, over coronavirus fears. The growing crisis has left golfers concerned the Masters will be played behind closed doors, or called off altogether.

The potential for a Masters free from spectators dominated discussion during the first round of the Players Championship, after the PGA Tour imposed a closed-door policy for the final 54 holes at Sawgrass. The PGA later announced that the Sawgrass event has been cancelled.

Jay Monahan, the Tour’s commissioner, revealed he held discussions with President [Donald] Trump, before announcing the initial ban on spectators. Attention has now turned towards the first major of the year, due to tee off on April 9, with an update expected from Augusta National imminently ...

Rory McIlroy, who opened with a 72, said of the Masters: “I don’t see how they can let spectators in if they do play it at this point.”

Ewan Murray, The Guardian, March 13, 2020

​

PK: Let’s go back to where we left off last time — the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in February 2020. You finish fifth in the tournament and hit the town with some friends to celebrate your return as world number one.

RM: Yeah, there was me, Harry and Mitchell Tweedie — three boys from Holywood. I thought, ‘Not a lot of people can say they’ve been world number one at anything. I need to celebrate this.’ So we ordered a nice bottle of wine for me and Mitchell, and Harry drank beer for the night.

PK: He’s just gone down in my estimation.

RM: (Laughs) Yeah, that’s the only thing I would change about him. I’m still trying to get him into wine.

PK: A month later, you travel to Sawgrass for The Players [Championship].

RM: Yeah.

PK: What was your first sense of Covid?

RM: My first sense of Covid was the report about those cruise ships parked in the Pacific Ocean outside of San Francisco, and those people coming down with whatever the symptoms were. But the thing that really struck me was … I did a [corporate] thing in Orlando on the Monday of the Players. Donal [Casey, the CEO of Rory McIlroy Inc] had come over and I went to shake his hand and he gives me one of these [a raised elbow] and I’m like, “What are you doing? Shake my hand.” And he goes, “Rory, I’m serious, this isn’t good.” And I was like, “Really?” Because I hadn’t really been paying much attention but he was trying not to touch door handles and stuff.

PK: A wise man, Donal.

RM: Yeah. He has this friend, Ivor, who’s like the smartest man Donal knows, and I think Ivor had been warning him about it for a while. So that was my first sense, and then someone in the NBA got it and it just started to sort of snowball.

PK: What happens at the Players?

RM: I didn’t realise the Tour had cancelled the event on Thursday night. I had some dinner and went to bed, because I was going to be up early for my tee time. I woke up the next morning and showered and got my golf clothes on, and as I’m walking out the door I’m checking my phone: ‘Oh my gosh!’ So I went to the club and packed my stuff into the car and came back down here with Erica. We were like, ‘What are we gonna do?’

PK: It’s the first time you spend “90 days in a row at home” in your adult life.

RM: Yep.

PK: You’re on Peloton?

RM: Yep.

PK: You read ‘Range’ by David Epstein.

RM: Yep.

PK: “Grabbing a coffee is the highlight of the day.”

RM: (Laughs) I’ve always tried to play this part down because of what was going on in the world, but it was a lovely time for us. Erica was pregnant and we spent a ton of time together. And [Jupiter] remained somewhat open compared to the rest of the world, so we were lucky. We obviously needed to keep ourselves safe, so I would lie by the pool all day listening to podcasts. There was one — a Joe Rogan podcast — and he had a doctor on talking about a study in Sweden that had found that people deficient in Vitamin D were more susceptible to Covid. So I was straight on the phone to my mum and dad, “Get some vitamin D.” But it felt like a mid-career sabbatical in a way. I viewed it as a good thing at a nice time.

PK: A positive thing?

RM: A positive thing for me — obviously it wasn’t a positive thing for the world — but I embraced the fact that I was going to spend time with Erica while she was pregnant, and people didn’t know she was pregnant at the time, which was another blessing.

PK: When did you find out?

RM: On New Year’s Eve at Ashford Castle.

PK: How did you feel?

RM: Over the moon (laughs), and shitting myself at the same time.

PK: Really?

RM: Yeah. I think you always say, “I’d love to have a family,” and then when you actually sit down and think about it … it’s a lot. So it was a nice time to be here, and I got into a lovely routine of bed early, up early.

PK: Your first event back is a televised exhibition for charity in May?

RM: At Seminole, yeah.

PK: Then the Tour resumes at Colonial behind closed doors?

RM: Yeah. I had played a lot of golf with Shane [Lowry], but wasn’t focused on practicing, or my game. Michael couldn’t come over for a while with the travel restrictions, and I lost a step or two coming back.

PK: The lack of crowds is another problem. Quote: “The most difficult thing for me without having fans is it just felt so casual. You’re out there playing and it’s sort of just like playing a practice round. That’s the thing I’ve had to get used to, because I play way better on Tour than I do at home.” Harry says he could beat you with no crowds.

RM: Yeah.

PK: So subconsciously it becomes part of your game?

RM: It does. And it focuses you. I’ve always said it: Playing with Tiger is a double-edged sword because he brings the most crowds of anyone and there’s a lot of movement and stuff going on, but you are properly focused the entire time.

PK: The first major of the year is the PGA Championships at Harding Park in August. You’re playing solidly — Tied 32, Tied 41, Tied 11, Tied 32, Tied 47 — but not brilliantly.

RM: Yeah. I played with Tiger the first two days and thought, ‘Maybe it will help me get into it a bit more.’ And I was going back to Harding Park where I won the Match Play, so I was looking forward to it. Harry and I rented a nice house 10 minutes from the course and watched a great show on the five mafia families in New York in the ’70s and ’80s … (laughs) amazing that was the most interesting thing of the week.

PK: A week later you tell the press in Boston about a quote you’ve been sent: “Don’t let your golf influence your attitude, let your attitude influence your golf. I keep letting my golf influence my attitude on the course instead of the other way round.”

RM: Yeah.

PK: So things are starting to slip?

RM: Yeah.

PK: In September, you finish tied eighth to Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open at Winged Foot, who overpowers the course with his length. You’re asked about him: “It’s the complete opposite of what you think a US Open champion does. It’s kind of hard to wrap my head about it.”

RM: Yeah.

PK: And now he’s in your head?

RM: (Laughs) Yeah, it might have been a touch of an ego thing. There was a part of me that thought, ‘Well I can do that too,’ and I started messing around.

PK: When did you start?

RM: Maybe a couple of weeks after that. I went to see Butch Harmon in Las Vegas for a day, just to get a second opinion on a couple of things. Then I played the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek …

PK: Where you’re asked if you’re “doing anything differently because of what Bryson has done.”

RM: Yeah, it was just a bit of speed. The thing about golf is that you’re never going to stay on the same path the whole way — you’re going to veer off on these different little roads — but the trick is to leave a few breadcrumbs on the way so you can find your way back. And maybe I went a little too far down that path, but you start to see progress and these speeds you’ve never had before; and you start to hit it by your playing partners by 30 and 40 yards; and you start feeling good about yourself. What you don’t realise is that your swing is deteriorating.

PK: What’s Harry saying when you’re trying all this?

RM: Harry has his own way. He’ll never disagree with me but he’ll be like (laughs), ‘Maybe we should just go work on your wedges.’ Or, ‘Let’s go work on your putting.’ You know, subtle ways to say, ‘Let’s stop doing this.’

PK: Because you can’t tell Rory what to do?

RM: No, I need to figure it out myself. And I’m aware that can be frustrating for the people around me but …

PK: The Masters is played in November. You start with a 75 and get a bollocking from your friend, Jimmy Dunne.

RM: Yeah, he said something … Again, it was one of those rounds I’ve had at Augusta where I was just so careful and tentative. It’s almost like you have to get a bad one out of the way before you can freewheel.

PK: What did he say?

RM: “Why you being so careful?” Something like that. The weather was bad and we had to come back and finish on the Friday morning. I had a quick warm-up between rounds, but it was a really good warm-up, and I felt a lot more freedom in my swing and played great the rest of the way [tournament].

PK: Was that unusual for Jimmy to intervene?

RM: I’ve known Jimmy for a long time. And I respect him and respect his advice. He plays a ton of golf and has a good eye on the game.

PK: Sure, but there’s not many people who would say that to you.

RM: There isn’t actually, no.

PK: Would it help if there were?

RM: Look, it has to be done the right way. I can take it from someone like Jimmy because he’s outside of the circle a bit, and I’ll take it when it’s inside the circle but I’d have a much easier time telling Sean to f**k off than I would Jimmy Dunne (laughs). I don’t have to listen or accept what he has to say, but I’ll at least let him say it. But I think … that whole back-end of 2020 I was just a bit lost with my game. I’d let my swing get into a place that was quite unpredictable.

PK: Okay, let’s go to 2021.

​

5. A feeling of shame​

When your ball finds water on a par four not featuring any lakes, rivers or creeks, you just know you have issues. So it was for Rory McIlroy on the first day of the WGC Dell Match Play, where he drove out of bounds into a resident’s swimming pool on his way to a 6&5 dousing by Ian Poulter.

Back at his Rotherham academy, watching on TV, Pete Cowen, McIlroy’s new coach, witnessed the full scale of his challenge to resurrect the form of the Holywood star in time for the Masters two weeks away. Let’s just say that when McIlroy’s wild hook on the fifth bounced off a cart path over a fence and into the deep end — sunk below an inflatable, just metres from the underwater hoops — Cowen will have realised the task is Olympic-sized.

The ‘two-way miss’ is certainly still at large despite Cowen’s intensive work with McIlroy last week in Florida after the four-time Major winner decided radical action was required and brought in the Yorkshireman over Michael Bannon, the Co Down instructor who had overseen McIlroy’s swing since he was eight.

James Corrigan, The Daily Telegraph, March 25, 2021

​

PK: You start the year in Abu Dhabi, your first trip abroad in exactly a year, and finish third to Tyrrell Hatton. You follow it with a Tied 16 at Torrey Pines, a Tied 13 at Phoenix and a missed cut at Riviera.

RM: Yeah, I was leading going into the final round in Abu Dhabi and remember saying to Harry — and there’s a few times this has happened — “There’s no way I would have finished in the top-10 this week in the States.” So even then, I knew, ‘This is not great.’ It felt like I was playing catch-up going into the year. Michael [Bannon] had come over before Christmas, but there wasn’t enough time to bed in what we were trying to bed in. Hindsight is great, but I probably should have skipped those tournaments and had two good months working. But it’s the nature of the game that you feel like you’re falling behind and need to play; and the more you play, the more you revert to what’s comfortable and your bad habits.

PK: Here’s a quote from your Tied 10 finish at Bay Hill in March: “There was some good parts this week ... Some stuff that I don’t know how to describe … just a little dejected … maybe looking to go in a different direction … I need something. I need a spark.” Then you went to the Players.

RM: That’s where it reached breaking point. I played a very bad round of golf on the first day, I think I barely broke 80, and went to the back of the range with Harry. Pete [Cowen] was down there. I said, “Can you have a look at me? I’m f*****g hitting it all over the place here. Tell me what you see.” He had a look and got me to do a couple of things. I hit a ton of balls that Thursday and Friday and missed the cut, but it started to feel a bit better. I thought, ‘I’ll just give this a go and see if it will get me back on track.’

PK: There was a report in The Daily Telegraph eight days later that you were working with Cowen.

RM: Yeah.

PK: You’ve described Michael as a second father. How did you tell him?

RM: It was a difficult conversation, like telling your wife you want to live in different houses for a bit. I said, “I’m going on a different path for a while to figure a few things out, but nothing changes in our relationship.” But I know he was disappointed. It wasn’t handled well.

PK: What do you mean?

RM: Golf is a small world. People talk. Things get out. It got out before I spoke to Michael, which is pretty shite actually.

PK: You’re not a shite person. That’s not your nature.

RM: No.

PK: So how does that happen?

RM: It was a feeling of shame in a way. I felt ashamed that I was going down this other path and didn’t want to confront that part of it. It was like, ‘Wait until you’re pushed into a corner and you have to do it.’ I basically didn’t have the balls to ring Michael and say, “Look, this is what I’m doing.” That’s what it came down to. And thankfully he’s a good man and he understood but … it was a weird period.

PK: Your first ‘official’ tournament with Cowen is the Match Play in Austin. You lose the first match and hit 11 bags (350) of balls on the range.

RM: Yeah, I was beaten by Poulter — f*****g hell! That was a low point.

PK: Then you miss the cut at the Masters?

RM: Yeah, played crap, and then had three weeks off to get into some of the things I was working on with Pete.

PK: You’ve also started working with [sports psychologist] Bob Rotella?

RM: We’d worked together before, in 2010.

PK: But nobody since?

RM: No, self-diagnosis (laughs) — a ton of books.

PK: How was that contact made?

RM: I reached out to him. We sat in The Grove [a private golf club in Jupiter owned by Michael Jordan] for five hours, as long as one of these interviews, and talked about a bunch of things. He brought me an excerpt from a [Ben] Hogan book, four or five paragraphs, about a lightbulb moment Hogan had about the pursuit of perfection. “Don’t go down the road of trying to be perfect,” he said, “because that’s not golf — even Hogan said it.”

PK: Then something extraordinary happens — you win at Quail Hollow. Your first tournament win for 18 months.

RM: Yeah, which was a great thing and a bad thing at the same time, because in my mind it validated what I was doing: ‘I’ve won again. We’re back. We’re on the right path.’ And I did; I hit some good shots down the stretch when I needed to, but I won that tournament with my putting and my short game.

PK: I asked Harry for his three most memorable moments since 2020 and first was that win: “No one mentioned it,” he said, “but the shot he hit off the bank on 18 was one of the best I’ve seen under pressure.”

RM: Yeah, there were no swing thoughts. It was just pure hands and … talent (laughs). It was great to win again, Mother’s Day, Erica is there, and it’s my first win since Poppy was born.

PK: You were clearly elated.

RM: Yeah.

PK: How long did it last?

RM: I think I then played …

PK: You went to Kiawah for the PGA Championship.

RM: Oh yeah, f**k!

PK: So not very long?

RM: Kiawah was the perfect example of where my game was; I’d won the PGA there in 2012 by eight shots, but we got there and I said to Harry: “I don’t remember this course being so difficult.” (Laughs) Ding!

PK: Really?

RM: Yeah.

PK: Wow!

RM: Yeah. I could not for the life of me figure out how to play 10, 11, 12 or 13, because they were strong left-to-right [wind] and the ball was like ... fffffffffffffffffff! (raises his arm). And when I said that to Harry it should have been a …

PK: Lightbulb moment.

RM: Yeah. ‘What’s changed? Why is it more difficult? But I just bunted it around and finished 40th or something. Then it was Memorial, I think.

PK: Tied 18th.

RM: Which again is a decent result, and then it would have been the US Open.

PK: Tied seventh at Torrey Pines.

RM: Yeah, played great the first few days and was tied for the lead on Sunday. I hit a five iron into the 11th, my best swing of the week, and three-putted it. Then I made a double [bogey] at the next and it unravelled from there. That was the thing about that whole period, the good was in there but not consistently enough to contend. Then I played the Irish Open …

PK: 59th.

RM: Yeah, so bad.

PK: Then a missed cut at the Scottish Open.

RM: Yeah.

PK: And tied 46 at the Open at St George’s.

RM: Yeah, same again. I shot four-under on the front nine at St George’s on Saturday and thought, ‘Okay, go and shoot three-under on the back and you’re back in the tournament again.’ And I go and shoot three-over or whatever it was.

PK: One of Seán’s most memorable moments was meeting you in the locker room after the final round: “The Ryder Cup was the official low point, but I always bring myself back to that moment at St George’s. His confidence was very low. He said, ‘Maybe I’m just not that good anymore and the competition has got better’.”

RM: Yeah, [Collin] Morikawa had just won … you had all these guys coming through — guys I didn’t have to deal with 10 years ago. My confidence was pretty low.

PK: Seán says “the swing torture” was killing you, and that you told Harry you didn’t know what you were doing. “It was nuts,” Seán says. “He’s Picasso! You can’t teach him how to paint!”

RM: (Laughs) Well, there’s a bit of hyperbole there but yeah, I’d been nurtured a certain way, and had never handed the autonomy of my golf game to someone else. But I’d seen other people do it and thought, at that stage of my career, it was what I needed. It was a difficult summer, but I was having what most people would call a decent year, and was starting to think of it that way instead of, ‘It’s decent for most but it’s not good enough for me.’ And I almost needed to hit rock bottom at the Ryder Cup to snap out of it.

​

6. Being Rory

All that any sportsman can do after failure on an epic scale is sift through the debris and try to go again. After the tears at the Ryder Cup, and two weeks where his anger and introspection at his performance gave way to a clear thinking plan, Rory McIlroy turned up in Las Vegas and showed once more the most overlooked quality in his considerable repertoire: resilience …

[The CJ Cup] was his 20th title on the toughest circuit in the world and one that ought to give even his detractors pause for thought and think about what he has achieved rather than what he hasn’t. To put that number in perspective, no other European in the last 80 years has come close. Indeed, the only non-American players who have achieved a higher number are Gary Player and Vijay Singh, as McIlroy pulled up alongside the Great White Shark himself, Greg Norman.

Derek Lawrenson, Daily Mail, October 18, 2021

PK: I have a transcript here from your opening press conference at Whistling Straits and it’s interesting, because there’s no sense of panic about your game, or the gathering storm. Quote: “I feel good. Played well in the last few weeks. Led the season in birdies made on the PGA Tour, so that usually works out pretty good in match play. Yeah, I’m feeling good.”

RM: Yeah, I mean Jesus, you’re going into a team environment and you don’t want to be telling the world, or the other team, or even your teammates: “I’m not feeling great. I’m playing shite.” And I still felt my game was good enough to win matches; I didn’t need to play my absolute best to win a Ryder Cup point. And …when was that press conference?

PK: The Tuesday.

RM: Yeah, so it was the start of the week. And my game was okay. I was coming off a couple of decent finishes, a couple of top-10s but when you get under the pressure of a Ryder Cup you have to really trust what you’re doing.

PK: And you didn’t?

RM: No.

PK: Give me a sense of how things start to unravel.

RM: So, the Covid rules were still in place and they were trying to keep separate bubbles with the teams. Pete was coaching Brooks [Koepka] on the American team, and me on the European team, but was in our bubble for the week, and I don’t want to sit here and throw him under the bus, but I spent so much time with him on the range and got into this technical …

PK: Swamp?

RM: Yeah.

PK: Too many swing thoughts?

RM: Yeah, and my confidence just deteriorated as the week went on.

PK: You play with Poulter on Friday morning and lose 5&3 to [Patrick] Cantlay and [Xander] Schauffele: you play with Shane in the afternoon and lose 4&3 to [Tony] Finau and [Harris] English.

RM: Yeah, didn’t play well at all. It was Shane’s first Ryder Cup and I felt like I’d let him down: Pádraig was the captain and there’s this sense of guilt of not giving him what he needs. It was one of the lower points of my entire career, and my confidence on Friday night was at rock bottom.

PK: It’s your sixth Ryder Cup.

RM: Yeah.

PK: You’re dropped on Saturday morning for the first time ever?

RM: Yeah.

PK: Who told you?

RM: Pádraig.

PK: One on one?

RM: Yeah.

PK: How did you feel?

RM: Honestly? Probably relieved. I was relieved I didn’t have to go back out and lose another match, but I was also deflated. When you’re playing a normal tournament and don’t play well that’s fine, it’s on you. But when you’re on a team and letting other people down it’s a different thing altogether. I felt so low, and so shit, and by Saturday night I was done. I didn’t want to see golf again until 2022. Then Pádraig told me he was sending me out [in the singles] at number one.

PK: How did that happen? Because I read somewhere that initially he had you way down the list, and that someone stood up and said, “Rory has to go out at number one.”

RM: I don’t know. It might have happened at the meeting between the vice-captains. I think there was some talk about sending me out at 10, 11 or 12, and that someone — it might have been GMAC [Graeme McDowell] or Thomas [Bjorn] — stood up and said, “Rory needs to play at the top of the order.”

PK: So it wasn’t one of the team?

RM: No, I was told before the meeting, which was a shock to me.

PK: That he was putting you out at number one?

RM: Yeah. ‘F**k! You mean me? Have you seen how I’ve played the last two days!’ But it was a huge vote of confidence in me, and I really appreciated it. We were down pretty heavily on Saturday night and needed some points on the board early. And Xander Schauffele was coming off the back of winning the Olympics, so you’re going up against someone that’s obviously playing well.

PK: Here’s a quote from si.com when the draw is announced: “Rory looks lost, lifeless and completely drained. Schauffele has thoroughly enjoyed himself, and will be rested after sitting out Saturday afternoon. The bright side for Rory: the nightmare is nearly over.”

RM: Yeah, I think Rotella sent me a text message that night; I need to go back through my phone … yeah, here it is: “Trust in your talent. Go play with a free-flowing confidence and a bounce in your step every way.” And I have. I’ve always been a player that plays on momentum and confidence.

PK: But you don’t have any f*****g momentum, and you’ve no confidence!

RM: No, none.

PK: So if that was me I’d have said, “F**k off Bob!”

RM: (Laughs) Yeah, but you need reminders, right? I got up on Sunday and just tried to clear my head: ‘What are you doing? Why are you getting caught-up in this [technical stuff]? Just play golf. Play the way you know.’

PK: You’re sitting in the locker room with Shane on Sunday morning, he’s out at number two, and it’s just the two of you. “You just need to remember who you are,” he says. “You’re Rory McIlroy. You’re one of the greatest players of all time and you’re not even close to being finished yet.”

RM: (Smiles) He’s great.

PK: Sure, but how do you react to something like that? Because he means well and he’s trying but Jesus! It’s just … words.

RM: (Laughs) I think it boils down to what Rotella says, or Seán with his Picasso thing: I need to trust my talent. For a long time I resented that tag, the ‘talent’ tag, because it gives the impression you don’t work hard. And I hate that, because I work really hard. So I was going to show people. It was ego. I wanted recognition for everything:

‘Oh! He’s a hard worker!’

‘Oh! He can hit it a long way!’

‘Oh, He can putt well!’

And I almost went too far.

PK: You beat Schauffele, take two weeks off and win the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. Here’s a quote from your press conference: “There was a lot of reflection the last couple of weeks and this is what I need to do. I just need to play golf, I need to simplify it, I need to just be me. I think for the last few months I was maybe trying to be someone else to try to get better and I sort of realised that being me is enough and being me, I can do things like this.”

RM: Yeah.

PK: Fantastic!

RM: Yeah, I really think that Sunday at the Ryder Cup was instrumental in getting back to world number one, and doing the things I’ve done this year: ‘Everyone says you’re the most talented golfer in the world. Why don’t you start acting like it?’

7. Gunshot

​

Rory McIlroy walked off the 18th green here at the Earth Course on Sunday with his face frozen in anger. Hot and furious at his failure to win the DP World Tour Championship, he tore at the top of his shirt once he had left the public arena and managed to rip it almost in two.

Consequently, he left the recording area shortly afterwards looking faintly ridiculous, with the top half of his chest exposed and clearly in no fit state to do any interviews, either physically or mentally. A week that had promised so much had ended in another crushing disappointment and, following his tears at the Ryder Cup, another Sunday where, alongside his torso, all his emotions were laid bare. What a long flight home to Florida it must have been.

No one could have foreseen such events with just 90 minutes remaining at the last tournament of the year. What happened thereafter to provoke the McIlroy meltdown can be attributed to one-third atrocious luck, one third his own poor reaction, and the rest to the magnificence of Collin Morikawa, who ended up winning the event to become the first American to claim the Race to Dubai — and in true style.

Derek Lawrenson, Daily Mail, November 21, 2021

​

Paul Kimmage: On the Saturday of the Ryder Cup you decided, or at least the thought entered your head, that you weren’t going to play for the rest of the year.

Rory McIlroy: Yeah.

PK: That changed obviously on Sunday when you beat [Xander] Schauffele.

RM: Yeah

PK: Then you flew home to Jupiter.

RM: Yep.

PK: How long was it before you hit a ball again?

RM: Maybe a couple of days later. The first thing I did was to call Michael Bannon. I said, ‘This is what I’m thinking Michael. I want to try a few things by myself for a couple of weeks, go to Vegas for the CJ Cup, and maybe we could start working again before Dubai.’ And he was on board with all of that. I went to Vegas and played with no real swing thoughts, just tried to visualise my shots and let my body react to what I was seeing. Now I understand that you need to be technically sound to be able to do that, but I was taking ownership of my game again, and I wasn’t going to have technical thoughts overriding anything else.

PK: You win in Vegas and travel to Dubai in November.

RM: Yeah, should have won there. Shite finish.

PK: The ripped shirt?

RM: Yeah.

PK: Then you’re pissed that reporters keep asking about it.

RM: Yeah.

PK: I was delighted you ripped the shirt. For me it was a positive.

RM: That was another thing at the Ryder Cup — I felt flat. No intensity. I remember speaking to Erica about it: ‘How am I not more up for this?’ It was f**king weird. I feel like after the Ryder Cup I got my fire back, and my intensity back. I was missing that spark, but that spark only comes from believing in yourself.

PK: You start 2022 in January with a tied 12th in Abu Dhabi, and a third place finish behind Victor Hovland in Dubai.

RM: I had a chance in Abu Dhabi but was two or three over for the last five holes. And I should have won in Dubai — hit a fairway wood into the water on 18 when I needed a birdie to win, or a par to go to a play-off.

PK: You had to wait a while before hitting it.

RM: Yeah, that was probably a part of it, and if I have a criticism of the entire year it’s that I haven’t felt that comfortable with fairway woods.

PK: Yeah, Harry [Diamond, his caddie] said that.

RM: I was properly pissed off afterwards. I walked into the locker room with my phone in my hand and f**ked it against the locker. There was a bit of chat going on; people were packing up and getting ready to leave, and it was like a gunshot! The place went completely silent. (Laughs) The phone had a cover but it smashed everywhere and I kept it for a while to remind myself of how shit I felt for not winning that day.

PK: Did you?

RM: Yeah.

PK: F**k.

RM: Yeah.

PK: Your next event is a tied tenth finish at Riviera in February. There’s a storm brewing about the new Saudi league, LIV Golf, and you make some memorable comments about Phil Mickelson.

RM: Yeah.

PK: Talk to me about Phil. You idolised Tiger as a kid, where did Phil rate?

RM: Phil has always been great to me. His wife, Amy, is lovely, always super nice and cordial, and I always enjoyed Phil. He’s pretty funny in his own way. The first time I met him was at the Barclays Singapore Open in 2009, he was sponsored by Barclays at the time. Then over the years I got, not closer with him, but I spent more time with him through the Ryder Cups and when we were paired together at events. But in terms of where he sat on my radar growing up … obviously a great player, a great, great, golfer, but Tiger was my hero and I never saw Phil as a threat.

PK: What do you mean by threat?

RM: A threat to Tiger’s legacy. I sort of put him in the same boat as Ernie Els — great player, household name, always up there — but the two people I looked up to most as a kid were Tiger and Sergio.

PK: And Sergio?

RM: Yeah, because he burst onto the scene and was exciting and young.

PK: But you’re close to Tiger, who doesn’t like Phil.

RM: And he doesn’t like Sergio either.

PK: And he’s been proven right both times.

RM: (Laughs)

PK: You’re clearly a terrible judge of character.

RM: Terrible.

PK: Have you read the [Alan] Shipnuck book (Phil: The Rip-Roaring Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar)?

RM: No.

PK: You read all the time. You love books.

RM: I do love books, but I read enough articles and stuff about golf.

PK: Let’s go back to Riviera. On the Thursday, Shipnuck writes a piece about Mickelson and the Saudi league: “Mickelson said he had enlisted three other ‘top players’ he declined to name … He didn’t pretend to be excited about the prospect of making his professional home in Saudi Arabia, admitting the SGL was nothing more than ‘sportswashing’ by a brutally oppressive regime.”

RM: Yeah.

PK: And you’re asked about it on Sunday after the final round: “I don’t want to kick someone while he’s down obviously, but I thought his comments were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.”

RM: Yeah.

PK: You’re a guy who doesn’t like confrontation but you stand up and stick it to him.

RM: Yeah.

PK: So that’s another thing that changed this year.

RM: Yeah, the relighting of the ‘fire’ wasn’t just on the golf course. I’ll take Phil at his word when he says that what he was trying to do was for the benefit of everyone — “a once in a lifetime opportunity to change the way the PGA Tour operates”, I think was the quote. But to use the Saudis to do that was not a good idea. Just not a good idea. And I think the blowback he got was justified.

PK: Okay, so tied tenth at Riviera and you’re happy?

RM: Yeah, you’re not going to win every week, or have a chance, but I was enthusiastic about where my game was.

PK: Then you finish 13th at Bay Hill and tied 33rd at the Players in tough conditions.

RM: I got the bad side of the draw at The Players. I played with Justin Thomas the first two days and his 69 that Saturday afternoon [there were storm delays] was one of the best rounds of golf I think I’ve ever seen … all the shots. It was very impressive.

PK: Then you skip the Match Play and play in San Antonio a week before the Masters.

RM: Yeah.

PK: And miss the cut.

RM: Yeah.

​

8. ‘Bob MacIntrye’s in the field’

​The most interesting thing about McIlroy right now is the extent to which he isn’t Tiger. Despite all the similarities — the big drives and the early successes and the working-class childhood — he’s ended up in the one place Tiger never was: competitive purgatory. Rory can feel like a bit of an afterthought these days, no matter how much any broadcaster might try to sell him to us. Even if he’s rising up the leaderboard, nobody is quaking anymore …

Nearly every year at the Masters he starts slowly. He’s shot in the 60s on a Thursday just twice. Coming into this tournament, he’d been trending in the wrong direction, opening with a 73 in 2019, a 75 in ’20, and a dreadful 76 last year. After that last one he said, “I’m just at the start of a journey here that I know will get me back to where I want to be.”

Sure.

Those aren’t the scores of somebody who knows he’s on the right path. Those scores are demons.

Chris Almeida, SI.com, April 8, 2022

​

PK: You don’t usually play a week before the Masters.

RM: It was different to other years. I wanted to feel sharp going to Augusta, and to maybe take a little pressure off the start of the week there. I mean, you play practice rounds at Augusta and you’re not learning anything new, you’re just re-familiarising yourself with the tee shots and the greens and getting comfortable there again. So I thought, ‘I’ll go there a week before and then play San Antonio.’

PK: You played Augusta on the Monday and Tuesday.

RM: Yeah.

PK: Then you flew to San Antonio and did a press conference on Wednesday:

Q: “Anything specifically regarding your game that you’re really trying to sharpen this week in preparation for the Masters?”

A: “So, off the tee feels really good. Iron play is feeling good. I think just distance control, that’s so important at Augusta.”

RM: Yeah.

PK: What happens Thursday?

RM: (Laughs) The turning point of the year.

PK: Go on.

RM: So, I went to Augusta at the start of the week, and the balls they use on the range there for members are Titleist ProV1s. I started warming up and remember going, ‘Oh! That’s nice.’ And I didn’t really think anything of it but I’d been having a few issues with the ball up until that point.

PK: Your sponsor’s ball, a TaylorMade.

RM: Yeah, the TP5.

PK: Are you compelled to use that?

RM: No, but I’ll always give it a good effort to try and make it work.

PK: What were the issues?

RM: I’d go to the range with a launch monitor [an electronic device that tracks the launch angle, spin-rate and distance] and Harry might say, “Okay, nine iron, hit it 157.” And I’d hit my numbers regularly when conditions were normal. Then I’d be playing somewhere in the wind and I’d hit one approach shot over the green, and the next would be short, and I’d look at Harry: ‘F**k, what is going on?’ San Antonio was the final straw.

PK: It was windy.

RM: Yeah. I went to the TaylorMade guys after the round and said, ‘Look, I’m done with this golf ball. I have no idea if it’s going long or short.’ And they said, “Bob MacIntryre’s in the field this week. He’s playing an older version of your ball. Why don’t you see how you get on with that?” So I hit a bunch of them, the 2019 TP5x, on the Thursday afternoon and the spin rates were a lot more consistent. Then I played with it on Friday and missed the cut, which was a blessing in disguise.

PK: Why?

RM: Because it’s a slightly harder ball and I was able to come back and spend two days here with Harry on the range working to bed it in, putting with it, chipping with it, trying to get more comfortable. It was a massive change to make on the eve of Augusta but it ended up being the best thing I did this year. There are some stats on it: before Augusta I was ranked 207th on the PGA Tour from inside 125 yards; and since Augusta I’ve been ranked number one.

PK: (Laughs): The f**king ball!

RM: Yeah.

PK: That is ridiculous.

RM: I know.

PK: Okay, go to Augusta.

RM: So I open up with a 73. Is that correct?

(I reach for my notes to check and find something I intended to ask him about, a Masters preview on si.com.)

PK: Do you read any of this stuff written about you?

RM: Sometimes.

PK: Did you read this?

RM: No.

PK: Sorry, keep going. You open with a 73. You said, “encouraged with how I played. I’ve just got to try and get more out of the round tomorrow.” It was windy, wasn’t it?

RM: Yeah, it was pretty breezy. I think I was two-over through two days, and I think Scheffler might have been 10-under?

PK: He was eight-under, you were 10 behind.

RM: Yeah, I remember thinking: ‘That’s unbelievable playing in those conditions.’ So I was doing okay, two solid-enough days. Then it was really cold and blustery on Saturday, the toughest day of the week, and I think I shot a 71?

PK: Yes you did.

RM: I hit a five wood into the 15th — a proper golf shot — and remember saying to Harry, ‘I couldn’t have done that with the other ball (laughs).’ So yeah, really proud and really pleased on Saturday. I think it was one of the best scores of the day, and it got me from being middle-of-the-pack to the top 10 going into Sunday.

PK: Eight shots back.

RM: Yeah, Scottie had a big lead, and I didn’t feel I had a chance, but it was an opportunity to shoot a good score and have a good finish.

PK: It was your best ever round at Augusta.

RM: Yeah, a 64, played great. I started well, kept it going and caught fire a little around the turn. Then I held an eagle putt on 13 and thought I might have a chance. The leaders still had to play Amen Corner and it was playing tricky enough. Then all sorts of things enter your head. You think about Charles Schwartzel birdying the last four holes in ’11 and the symbolism if I were to do it, all that sort of stuff. But I missed three tee shots left on 14, 15 and 17, but, yeah, I thought for a brief moment I had a chance, which was exhilarating, because I hadn’t felt that way at Augusta for a long time.

PK: Exhilarating is an interesting word.

RM: Yeah.

PK: And you said some interesting things afterwards: “That’s as happy as I’ve been on a golf course right there.”

RM: Yeah.

PK: “I think this day will stand to me not just in Masters in the next few years but also just for my career going forward.”

RM: Yeah.

PK: And you were right. It set you up for the year.

RM: But you never know. It’s the heat of the moment, and you’re happy and you’re excited, and you’re saying things, but I really thought it was a breakthrough for me. You know, all of the years coming away from Augusta feeling disappointed or dejected or whatever. I came away from Augusta happy, and happiness comes in different shapes and forms but I thought, ‘That was one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve ever had on a golf course.’

​

9. Real money

​

Rory McIlroy couldn’t resist taking a pop at Greg Norman after edging ahead of the Australian in the PGA Tour title standings as he landed a second successive RBC Canadian Open. The Northern Irishman held off Justin Thomas and Tony Finau in a thrilling last-day battle to come out on top at St George’s Golf & Country Club in Toronto.

It was his 21st victory on the PGA Tour and moved him into a tie for 31st place on the all-time PGA Tour wins list. “And one more than Norman,” pointed out McIlroy right at the start of his press conference as he took dead aim at the LIV Golf CEO and commissioner.

McIlroy’s latest success had come just 24 hours after the conclusion of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event, won by South African Charl Schwartzel at Centurion Club near St Albans. Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson both played in that and they are set to be joined in the next event in Portland by Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed after they became the latest LIV Golf recruits over the past few days.

McIlroy, who sits on the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, has been outspoken about the breakaway series and, no matter how much money might be thrown at him, is unlikely to ever be swayed by the Saudis.

Martin Dempster, The Scotsman, June 13, 2022

​

PK: You take three weeks off after the Masters and resume with a fifth at the Wells Fargo Championship in Washington, an eighth at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, and a tied 18th at the Memorial before travelling to Toronto for the Canadian Open.

RM: Yeah.

PK: That’s also the week of the first LIV event and the fortunes being paid to those who defect is dominating every press conference. You’re asked about it in Toronto on the eve of the tournament: “I was speaking to a few people yesterday,” you said, “and one of the comments was that any decision you make in your life that’s purely for money usually doesn’t end well.”

RM: Yeah.

PK: Have you seen King Richard, the film about the Williams sisters?

RM: No.

PK: There’s a scene where Venus is about to turn pro and an agent calls to their home and offers her $3m to sign with Nike. Now she eventually signs for $12m with Reebok but I thought of you. When was the first time ‘real money’ was put in front of Rory?

RM: It was never put in front of me the way it was with Venus. When I turned pro I had a Jumeriah deal, a Titleist deal, Neil Hughes and FL Partners, Bennett [Construction], Lough Erne … small deals that were going to cover my expenses and maybe a bit more.

PK: You turned pro at the British Masters in September 2007.

RM: Yeah.

PK: A tied 42nd finish behind Lee Westwood.

RM: Yeah, then I finished third at the Dunhill and fourth in Madrid. I was 18 years old and remember being in Belfast a week later. I didn’t have a credit card, but had been given a debit card for cash. I put it into an ATM and hit ‘Check Balance’ and there was about 250 grand in the account. I was like, ‘Holy shit!’ I had no clue about money. When I turned pro it was the last thing on my mind. And that’s part of the reason I’ve been so hard on LIV and the guaranteed money. I had sponsors and did okay but there was no guaranteed money. I had to go out and earn it.

PK: The question was real money.

RM: I’d say the first time I felt I made real, real, money was after the US Open in 2011 — that definitely put me in a different stratosphere. We’re talking £10m or whatever it was.

PK: Ten million?

RM: Yeah, I paid over five million in tax to the HMRC that year, and that’s why I moved offshore.

PK: Monaco?

RM: Yeah.

PK: When was the Nike deal?

RM: The conversation with them started around August of 2012.

PK: “Terms of the deal were not released but several reports have said it is in the neighbourhood of $200m to $250m over 10 years.”

RM: The first deal was five years and about half that number.

PK: So were talking $100m to $150m.

RM: Over a five-year period, and that was five years into my career.

PK: When you already had two Majors?

RM: Yeah. The other thing about the Nike deal was that it was something I had my heart set on; I idolised Tiger and loved the athletes there — Sampras, Agassi, Nadal, Federer. But yeah, that was the first instance where that that sort of money was put in front of me.

PK: And what does it do to you? You grew up in a small house in Hollywood; your parents worked night and day to keep you clothed and fed. What happens when you’re earning that sort of money?

RM: Well, one thing I remember is feeling pressure to prove I was worth it, that’s probably why I struggled at the front end of 2013.

PK: No, that’s not what I’m scraping at …

RM: I think I’ve always had a pretty good relationship with money. I know the value if it. I saw how hard my mum and dad had to work. I know it doesn’t change your life in the way you think it will. I still use the same brand of toothpaste. I still brush my teeth in the morning like every other person …

PK: It’s not gilded toilet roll now?

RM: It’s whatever Erica gets [laughs] … but you know what I mean? I tried to explain this recently to a player who has been on the fence about going to LIV. I said, ‘I may live in a bigger house nowadays but I still use the same four rooms. I don’t do anything differently. And maybe the surroundings or whatever are nicer, but tell me what this money is going to do for you that you don’t already do?’

PK: How much is enough? That’s the question.

RM: I remember sitting down with Philip Barker, my financial manager at Doral in 2012. I was 22 years old and he said, “Okay, we need to set some goals. This is where you are now, where do you want to be when you’re 30?” So we came up with a number and I said, “If I were to get to that, that’s me and my kids and their kids sorted. I won’t have a worry in the world.” I hit the number at 25. So we reassessed and came up with another number to hit when I was 30. I hit that number at 27. And it gets to a point where … when is enough, enough?

PK: I guess it depends on the goal. Surely the only goal in life is to be happy?

RM: Exactly, and do you think I was thinking about how much money I had on the Saturday night of the Ryder Cup? No, of course not. Was I consoling myself with the cheque I made at the Open when I didn’t win the Claret Jug? No, I was distraught. Because that’s not why you play, it’s a sport, and I think with all of this shite that’s gone on this year that people have lost sight of that.

PK: Go back to Toronto. You’re leading after the third round and there’s a question at your press conference: “With everything that’s gone on in the golf world this week, is there anything that would make a win tomorrow feel sweeter or perhaps more significant?” And you say, “Not necessarily.”

RM: Yeah, but I’m not going to buy into that narrative on the eve of the final round.

PK: (Laughs) Sure, but what are the first words out of your mouth the next day? A swipe at Greg Norman!

RM: Okay, so this goes back to some comments I made in 2020 when I was asked about the PGL [another breakaway tour] and the conflict that was brewing. I said, ‘I want to be on the right side of history with this one, the way Arnold [Palmer] was in the ‘90s with the whole Greg Norman thing.’

PK: This was Norman’s bid to start a World Tour?

RM: Yeah. I didn’t say anything derogatory about Greg at all, just ‘this happened in ’94 and Arnold Palmer stood up for the rest of the membership.’ Anyway, he wasn’t happy, and we had a pretty testy back-and-forth and he was very condescending, “Maybe one day you’ll understand,” and all this shite.

PK: Really?

RM: Fast-forward to this year and a week after Augusta there’s a documentary about him on ESPN, Shark, about his loss in ’96. So I watched it and was really moved and thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to send him a message.’ So I did: ‘Greg, I just watched your documentary on ESPN. I thought it was fantastic. It must have been very tough to do that. Hopefully it reminds everyone of what a great golfer you were.’ There was another thing. When I lost or had my meltdown at Augusta in 2011, Greg had sent a lovely message and been really helpful to me.

PK: Yes, I remember you talking about that before.

RM: Yeah, he was great. So I said to him, ‘Watching it reminded me of how you reached out to me in 2011, and I just want to say that I’ll always appreciate it. It meant a lot. I know our opinion on the game of golf right now is very different, but I just wanted you to know that and wish you all the best.’ So, a bit of an olive branch, and he came back to me straightaway: “I really think golf can be a force for good around the world … Great to see you playing so well … I know our opinions are not aligned but I’m just trying to create more opportunities for every golfer around the world.” Fine. Really nice. Then, a couple of weeks later, he does an interview with The Washington Post and says I’ve been “brainwashed by the PGA Tour.” I’m like ‘For f**k sake!’ We’ve had this really nice back-and-forth and he says that about me. I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible.’

PK: (laughs) That sounds fair.

RM: And that’s basically what I’ve done since.

PK: Doesn’t he live around here?

RM: Yeah, he lives in Old Palm.

PK: Do you ever bump into him?

RM: Never. Actually, there’s this lovely little farm in Jupiter, a thing they created for kids, and the last time we were there with Poppy I met his daughter, Morgan.

PK: Wasn’t she going out with Sergio at one stage?

RM: She was.

PK: Funny old world.

RM: Yeah, so as much as I’m anti-LIV, I feel the PGA Tour have got lucky that Greg Norman has fronted this up. I think if they had found someone less polarising, LIV could have made more inroads.

PK: When did you find out Sergio had gone to LIV?

RM: Basically the week that he berated the rules official at the Wells Fargo in May.

PK: How did you find out?

RM: (Laughs) He said to me on the range that he’d gotten a new plane, and that if I wanted a ride with him to that first LIV event in London I was welcome.

PK: (Laughs) For f**k sake.

RM: Yeah.

PK: How did you react?

RM: I didn’t know what he was talking about. When he left I turned to Harry and said, ‘What was he on about there?’ I didn’t get the whole London thing. And Harry said, “The first LIV event is in London.” It literally didn’t even register with me.

PK: When did your relationship sour?

RM: On the Friday of the US Open [a week after Canada]. I woke up to a text that was sent at 5.30 that morning. He had an early tee time, I didn’t, and I woke up to this text basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. I was pretty offended and sent him back a couple of daggers and that was it.

PK: You’ve spoken of your sense of betrayal.

RM: Yeah.

PK: And it really hurt.

RM: I don’t know why I felt so strongly about it. I talked to a few people, ‘Why does this bother me so much? It shouldn’t bother me as much as it does.’

PK: It didn’t bother you when Graeme [McDowell] went?

RM: I understood his position. He’s not that old. It’s a long time until the Champions Tour. It was a pathway to make more money without putting in the same work. I get that. Poulter? Westwood? GMac? Richard Bland? I understand. What I don’t understand is when they moan about the consequences, because they knew what the consequences were when they signed up.

PK: So you understand their position?

RM: Yeah.

PK: And if you were in that position?

RM: I’m not.

PK: But if you were?

RM: If it was a choice between an extra $20m or $30m and a great legacy — the chance to be a Ryder Cup captain — I would take the Ryder Cup captaincy every day of the week, because these boys aren’t on the breadline.

PK: Sure.

RM: All I’ve wanted to do in golf is be the best version of myself; to get the best out of myself; to compare myself to the greats and those I’ve looked up to growing up. The people who have gone to LIV have given all that up, not Westwood or GMac, because they’ve played at the highest level, but some of these younger guys. I actually feel sorry for them. I feel sorry that they’ll never know — and maybe this will change — but they’ll never know how good they can be. And to me that’s the fundamental essence of playing a competitive sport.

​​

10. The Chosen One

​For the next 30 minutes, Woods let loose. He fielded questions on his injured leg, on LIV, on the future of the game. He took shots at Greg Norman. He clarified his stance on golf carts. He explained his schedule. And he reminded us that this chapter of his career will have as much to do with shaping the game’s future as it will his actual on-course participation …

Perhaps Woods’ kindest words were for McIlroy. The two have worked side by side on the Tour’s future and several add-on ventures. He was impressed with McIlroy’s ability to lead and win at the same time.

“What Rory has said and done is what leaders do,” he said. “Rory is a true leader out here on Tour. The fact that he’s actually able to get the things he said out in the public eye, be so clear-minded with it and so eloquent with it, meanwhile go out there and win golf tournaments on top of that? People have no idea how hard that is to do, to be able to separate those two things.

“But he’s been fantastic. He’s a great leader in our calls we make and he’s a great leader with all the players out here. Everyone respects him and they respect him not just because of his ball-striking, his driving, but the person he is.”

Dylan Dethier, Golf.com, November 29, 2022

​

PK: Enough LIV, back to the game. You win the Canadian Open, go tied fifth at the US Open, tied 19th at the Travellers Championship and finish third at the Open. Then you take three weeks off. I thought you flew back to the US but you were in London.

RM: We rented a place in Sunningdale and spent a ton of time walking in Windsor Great Park, Savile Garden … gorgeous, a beautiful part of the world, just Erica, me and Poppy.

PK: Then back to Memphis for the first of the play-offs?

RM: I had a week here before going to Memphis. Michael [Bannon, his coach] came in — I didn’t hit a shot in London — and we did some good work, but it’s always a struggle to put it in play the first week back. I didn’t play terribly in Memphis, but didn’t play great either, and missed the cut by one. But again, like San Antonio, it was a mixed blessing. I was able to get to Delaware [BMW Championship] early and practice on a course no one had seen before. So things turned around for me that week [tied eighth] and it set me up for the Tour Championship.

PK: You’re six shots behind Scottie Scheffler going into the final round.

RM: We both didn’t get off to great starts, bogeyed the first hole, then I rattled off four birdies in the next five holes. And Scottie made a couple of bogeys, so from being six behind, we’re all square on the eighth tee. And now it’s not just game on, but I’m the favourite to win. Scottie has the momentum going against him, you can see he’s struggling a bit, and for me it’s just a matter of keeping the pressure on him. It’s probably one of the first times I felt my presence made a difference. I’d never really felt like that before.

PK: Which is ridiculous.

RM: Yeah.

PK: It’s ridiculous that you’ve never felt that way before.

RM: I don’t know, I guess I’m now at an age where I’m a bit older than these guys and they maybe looked up to me one time.

PK: There’s another factor that may explain it. You are now the chosen one of The Chosen One.

RM: (Laughs)

PK: He was your hero, then your friend, but it’s more than that now. It’s almost like he’s said, ‘Rory is my guy. I’m taking him on board.’

RM: Yeah, I don’t know, we’ve a great relationship, but golf is not going to have another Tiger Woods for a long time.

PK: I’m serious, you’re the chosen one of The Chosen One. He’s handing you the torch.

RM: Yeah … I think … I love the fact that I can call him up and we can have a chat, we toured a golf course together last week, and we’ve become pretty close over the last number of years, but especially I would say after the crash.

PK: His car accident?

RM: Yeah, I went to visit him a month or six weeks after, a lot of guys did, and I think he appreciated that we all sort of reached out to him, and then … I don’t know, for whatever reason he reached out to me. “Look, I think I can help you. You should be winning three or four times a year. You know where I am if you want to catch up on a few things.”

PK: Really?

RM: Yeah.

PK: When did he offer to help?

RM: Before the Ryder Cup.

PK: Really?

RM: Yeah.

PK: Did he?

RM: Yeah.

PK: F**k!

RM: Yeah. He said, “I think I can show you a few things I’ve learned over the years that will help you.”

PK: Wow!

RM: Yeah.

PK: Give me the chronology.

RM: I’m not good on chronology.

PK: You said it was after the crash you got especially close?

RM: Yeah.

PK: The crash was on February 23, 2021, four days after you missed the cut at Riviera. How did you hear about it?

RM: Through the media like everyone else. We were at the Concession in Florida for the WGC and word started to ripple through the range, and through the clubhouse, that Tiger had been in a really bad car crash.

PK: You spoke to the press a day later.

Q: “We’ve all seen the terrible news about Tiger, but also the good news, that it’s not life threatening. He’s had the operation, et cetera.”

A: “Yeah.”

Q: “Of all people, is he the one person who can come back from this, do you think?”

A: “He’s not superman.”

A great answer to a stupid f**king question.

RM: The thing was, you know, he had just had another back operation. He didn’t play in Riviera, he was hosting, because he was getting over a surgery, so it was like … How many hits can a guy take? So that was the context of that ‘Superman’ comment. I think some members of the media just see Tiger as Tiger — this all-dominating golfer and athlete. They don’t see Tiger the person. They don’t see him in the private moments with his children. I think I said at that press conference, “Let’s just be thoughtful here that two kids still have their dad. That’s the most important thing.” And just trying to humanise it, and to humanise him, because for so long it was hard for people to do that.

PK: Two months later you’re giving a press conference at the Masters and tell a story about visiting him at home. “I spent a couple of hours with him, which was nice, and in his family room he’s got his trophy cabinet, and it’s his 15 Major trophies. I said, ‘That’s really cool. Where are all the others?’ He said, ‘I don’t know.’ I go, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yeah, my mom has some, and a few are in the office, and a few are wherever.’”

RM: (Laughs) Yeah.

PK: This is probably a stupid question but was that your first time at his home?

RM: Yeah.

PK: Okay, that makes sense. I was trying to tease out what you meant by “especially close after the crash.” Did he invite you to come over or did you invite yourself?

RM: I asked. I said, “Look, whenever you’re accepting visitors I’d love to come and see you and say hello.” I wouldn’t force myself on anyone, let alone someone I thought so highly of, but I just thought that if there was an opportunity to spend time with him, it would be the right thing to do.

PK: It’s a tough summer for you. You’re struggling with your game. He reaches out to you before the Ryder Cup.

RM: September 2. He sent me a text: “I would love to sit down on the range and run something by you that will make controlling your wedges easier after the Ryder Cup.”

PK: You’re in Atlanta that day for the first round of the Tour Championship. You shoot a 68. I’m just wondering what prompted him?

RM: He was probably watching it at home.

PK: When did you get together?

RM: It didn’t happen for a while. It didn’t happen until this year. I went over to his house and Charlie was there, and we started practicing and ... talk about The Chosen One; some of the stuff Tiger can do with a golf ball is insane! His hands, body awareness, and he showed me some shots. I remember going to Bay Hill and telling Harry about it: “Wait till I show you this.”

PK: Let’s revisit the chronology: Tiger sent you the text in September and Bay Hill was in March, is that right?

RM: That is right.

PK: (Laughs) Why did it take you six f**king months to go and see him?

RM: I think at this point you know, I like figuring it out for myself. I always have. And it wasn’t just ... I’ve learned a ton from Tiger over the years, not just that day but just chatting with him in locker rooms and picking his brain. But I still need to make it my own. I’ve always needed to make it my own idea (laughs), and I know that’s how I work best.

PK: (Laughs) Even when it’s Tiger?

RM: Yeah.

PK: That is so good.

RM: I’ve never been one to go and seek advice. I’ve always felt I was able to do it on my own, and maybe that’s a negative part of my personality but I’ve always been able to figure it out in the end. It may take me a while to get there, but at least when I get there I know that I’ve been through the process and in complete ownership of those feelings and of those thoughts.

​

11. Quote of the Year

​Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm each left Dubai feeling as good as ever — even if those outside the competitive arena kept wanting to see more, more, more. At the DP World Tour’s season-ending event, McIlroy became the first to capture the top prizes on the PGA and European tours while also being the No 1-ranked player in the world.

It’s a remarkable achievement that speaks to McIlroy’s level of consistency over the past seven months; as caddie Harry Diamond said: “A long way from San Antonio.” It was a reference to their missed cut on the eve of the Masters, when McIlroy was searching for answers. All he’s done since is win three times and finish worse than 18th just once.

“I don’t think I played as consistent in my career as I’m doing right now,” he said.

Even though McIlroy finished eighth or better in all four Majors, some will undoubtedly view his 2022 as a missed opportunity, especially considering he shared the 54-hole lead at the St Andrews Open. On the final day McIlroy flatlined with a closing 70 and could only watch as Cam Smith zoomed past him for the Claret Jug. But throughout this eight-year Major-less drought, McIlroy has preached perspective and the value of improvement, and he put that crushing disappointment behind him, not just chasing down Scottie Scheffler for the FedEx Cup title but then turning his attention to Europe and also claiming the Race to Dubai, despite not winning a DP World title this year.

“I’ve been a pro now for over 15 years,” he said, “and to still try to figure out ways to try to accomplish new things — that’s what keeps me coming back.”

Ryan Lavner, Golfchannel.com, November 21, 2022

​

PK: One of the standout moments of the year for me was at the PGA Championships in Tulsa. It was Wednesday afternoon and you walked into the media centre with Poppy in your arms along a corridor adorned with posters of former champions. She pointed to a shot of Collin Morikowa and said “dada”. And you said, “No, that’s not dada, that’s Collin.” Then you pointed to the one alongside — a shot taken of you in Kiawah or Valhalla: “That’s when daddy was still good.”

RM: (Laughs) Yeah, obviously said in jest.

PK: You were being shadowed by a couple of journalists.

RM: Yeah, I think it was a picture of Valhalla in 2014, so it’s been a long eight years. I’ve had chances and I’ve come close but I just haven’t gotten over the line. And whenever you say things in jest, it’s probably closer to the truth than you want it to be.

PK: Many a true word ...

RM: Yeah, and it’s not that I believe that ...

PK: But you’re not unaware of it?

RM: No, I’m not. I’m not unaware of it. I feel it. My last Major championship was before Erica and I started going out; it was before my ankle injury and my back injury; it was before so many things that are now a part of my life. I’m almost a different person. And I’ve been reflecting on this for the last couple of months and I think that’s a good thing. I feel like I’m trying to win my first Major again, and there’s an enthusiasm and a fire about the chase again.

PK: Which is not to say it doesn’t hurt when you come up short, because it hurt in Tulsa.

RM: Yeah, that was a real chance.

PK: And your frustration was obvious; you came in, signed your card and walked straight to your car. No media.

RM: Yeah, Michael Bamberger didn’t take that well.

PK: You read his stuff?

RM: Yeah.

PK: He wrote a very good piece about it, made some great points about the Majors.

RM: I agree.

PK: Here it is: “Things are out of whack in professional men’s golf and they have been for a while. Ever since Tiger Woods came on the scene a quarter-century ago, the elite player’s mindset can be captured in two mantras: Majors, the Majors, the Majors; Gotta win ‘em, gotta win ‘em, gotta win ‘em.”

RM: Yeah.

PK: And this: “All this emphasis on the Majors — and I am as guilty as anyone who watches from the wrong side of the rope line — has created a lot of emotional upheaval. This is easy for me to say but by putting so much emphasis on four weeks a year, the golfer’s life, or at least his professional life, is out of balance.”

RM: I agree with Michael. It started with Jack. Jack targeted the Majors, the media bought into it, and the four Majors became this massive deal. Tiger came along, wanted to beat Jack’s record, the media built it up and it became even bigger. Like, the hype around the Majors compared to other events is just insane. And I’ve said this before; if professional golf becomes just about four weeks a year we’re in trouble. We need to be relevant more times than four a year. It needs to be more than that.

PK: Not for Tiger, Majors only, you’ve seen his trophy cabinet.

RM: (Laughs): And you can see mine (nods towards the lustrous shelves in the corner) but they’re among other things because they’re all important to me. It’s the body of work. And that’s the thing I’m proudest of this year — the body of work.

PK: You’re reminding me of something Shane [Lowry] said this year. Sunday at the Masters, he’s out in the penultimate group, and one under for the round when he triples the fouth. Then he starts fighting back.

RM: Yeah, unbelievable to come back from that.

PK: He pars the fifth, birdies the sixth, then he sees your name on the leaderboard. “I wanted to catch him,” he laughed. “The little f**ker.”

RM: (Laughs)

PK: That’s the quote of the year right there. Was there a leaderboard you weren’t on this year? I had to laugh, you win the Tour Championship and finish second to Shane at Wentworth, fourth at the Italian Open, and fourth at the Dunhill. These are the headlines the morning after the Dunhill: ‘McIlroy comes up shy again’ in the Irish Independent; ‘Rory comes up just short again’ in the Daily Mail; and ‘McIlroy comes up short’ in The Irish Times. That must drive you f**king insane.

RM: No, it does not drive me insane. Ultimately, people are quick to judge and make comments and have opinions based on very little information. That’s the way of the world. The only person that’s going to make me feel bad about myself, or good about myself, is me. Someone says, ‘Oh, well, he hasn’t won a Major in eight years,’ and factually that’s correct, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. It doesn’t tell you what I have won. I read a great book recently called The Gap and the Gain.

PK: Who wrote it?

RM: Dan Sullivan.

PK: Where did you get it?

RM: It was sent to me randomly from a guy in Rhode Island.

PK: How does anyone randomly send a book to Rory McIlroy?

RM: (Laughs)

PK: Sorry, what’s it about?

RM: The subtitle is, ‘The High Achiever’s Guide to Success and Happiness,’ or something like that. It’s about choice; do you measure yourself in the gap, or measure yourself in the gain? By all the things you’ve done, or by all the things you haven’t done? People who measure themselves in the gap say, “I haven’t done that. I’d love to do this. We have to keep going.” But if you measure yourself in the gain you say, “Look how far I’ve come. Look what I’ve achieved.” I’m thinking of moments like the Champions Celebration at St Andrews, walking up the 18th with Tiger, pointing to the window of Rusacks and seeing Erica and Poppy waving out. I’ve got Harry beside me, I’ve got my wife, my daughter, my mum and dad. I’m walking with my hero at St Andrews — that’s a pinch-yourself moment.

PK: It certainly is. Talk to me about Shane. You’ve described him several times this year as “one of my best friends” and that’s interesting, because I never had the impression you were close initially?

RM: I would say very close early on, not-so-close in the middle, and closer than ever now.

PK: What happened in the middle?

RM: Okay, so, I’d been a pro for two years when Shane won the Irish Open.

PK: And you’re there?

RM: I’m there for the whole thing. It’s brilliant. Unbelievable. Then he turned pro and won in Portugal the next year, or the year after, and we’re being managed by the same person [Conor Ridge], in the same agency [Horizon Sports]. So, super close at that point. Then I had a fall-out with Horizon in 2013 and it got a bit messy for a couple of years, not because one of us had done wrong to the other, but because of the circumstances.

PK: He was still with Horizon?

RM: Yeah.

PK: And you were fighting them?

RM: Yeah.

PK: When was that sorted?

RM: February 2015. Then Shane won in Akron and I reached out to him. The BBC Sports Personality of the Year was in Belfast that year, and we went for a few drinks afterwards and had a really good chat. We were playing different schedules at the time. I was here, he was predominantly in Europe, and [we] didn’t see each other that often. So it’s really since he started playing here that we’ve got close again. Erica and Wendy [Shane’s wife] get on great, and our kids are a similar age. And I met Conor Ridge after Shane won the Open and shook his hand. Bad things were said on both sides but we’ve moved on. It’s all good. And do you know what it was over?

PK: Money.

RM: Money, exactly. It is the root of all evil.

PK: Give me one moment from the year.

RM: The final day at Augusta. That bunker shot. I signed my card and was whisked away by the green jackets to see how Scottie Scheffler was going to finish. And it felt ... different. I always try to look at the positives and that was a hugely positive moment for me. I didn’t win, but I left Augusta feeling I had won something. I’d won a battle that I was having with myself.