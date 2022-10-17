Rory McIlroy targeting world number one spot at CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy wants to get back to the top of world golf. Image: Sportsfile.

Rory McIlroy might not have ended his Major drought this year but he can tick off one of his big 2022 goals by claiming back the world number one ranking with a big week at the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

The Holywood star (33) will be the defending champion at a hard and fast-running Congaree this week, having claimed the CJ Cup when it was played at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas in October last year.

This week's test promises to be a far more challenging examination than it was for the Palmetto Championship, won by Garrick Higgo at Congaree last year.

What hasn't changed is McIlroy's desire to rack up his second win this year and given the desire of the course owners to test the players, it could also allow him to make his 31st worldwide win his first with a winning score in the single digits under par.

While he hasn't played since the tied fourth in the Alfred Dunhill Links at St Andrews two weeks ago, McIlroy has to win or finish solo second to go back to number one in the world for the first time since June 2020 - two years and three months ago.

He may also need help from current world number one Scottie Scheffler, one of six of the world's top 10 in the field alongside Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick.

It's also a good opportunity for Shane Lowry and Seamus Power to win Ryder Cup points, with the 21st-ranked Offaly man set to jump to a career-high of 14th if he can build on his BMW PGA Championship win.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin are the only Irishmen in action at the DP World Tour's Mallorca Golf Open.

But while Sharvin needs some big results over the next two weeks to avoid Q-School, Dubliner David Carey will be bidding to make his American dream come true in Florida.

A surprise qualifier for The 150th Open at St Andrews in July, where he finished a creditable tied 62nd, Carey will miss the DP World Tour's Q-School this year as he's opted to take up his exemption into this week's Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School at Plantation Preserve.

The Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School clashes with the Second Stage in Europe, forcing the big-hitting Dubliner to choose the US route instead.

The LPGA Tour is in South Korea with Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow in action at the BMW Ladies Open, but it's also a big week for Pádraig Harrington as he chases down New Zealander Steven Alker for the $1 million Charles Schwab Cup bonus on the PGA Tour Champions.

After finishing tied 25th, 16 shots behind Fred Couples, who closed with a 60 to win the SAS Championship on Sunday, Harrington is now $344,360 behind Alker.

But with double points on offer for the three playoff events, starting with this week's Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia, where 13th-ranked Darren Clarke also competes, he has a chance to make up considerable ground if he notches his fourth win of the season.