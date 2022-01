Rory McIlroy in action during his third round in Dubai

Rory McIlroy birdied his final hole to card a 69 and will go into tomorrow’s final round at the Dubai Desert Classic just two shots off the pace.

McIlroy played majestically but will rue a few missed opportunities in his third round. The Irishman will tee off tomorrow on -10 in the final pairing with leader Justin Harding (12).

Padraig Harrington is also in with a shout following a final round of 69 to leave him on -7, five shots off Harding.

More to follow...