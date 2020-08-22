Rory McIlroy suffers triple bogey misery as he shares a few smiles with Tiger Woods on PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were paired together at The Northern Trust event

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy continued to struggle as they were paired together in the third round of The Northern Trust event on the PGA Tour.

The former world No.1's were relieved to make the cut after struggling on the first two days of the event in Massachusetts and their woes continued as they failed to make any moves up the leaderboard as their putters failed to fire.

McIlroy's hopes of a surge were all-but ended as he carded a triple-bogey eight after a disastrous chip shot on the second hole went backwards into the water hazard.

While he steadied his ship after that setback, a second triple-bogey seven on the sixth hole saw his hopes shattered and he was relieved to finish with a three-over par round of 74 after a birdie on the final hole.

McIlroy finished on even par for the tournament, which left him one behind playing partner Woods after his equally unconvincing two over par round of 73.

Woods didn't bother removing the flag when he was putting on the 17th green and duly told McIlroy that it was the first time he had ever opted not to remove the flag in a tournament.

"If he was 3-under no chance, Rory." 😂@TigerWoods' first time "ever" making a putt with the flagstick in the hole. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/aIOyuH8WFK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 22, 2020

That confession sparked laughs between the pair who were clearly in a relaxed mood as they have long since given up any hope of getting in the mix to win this latest PGA Tour event.

McIlroy and Woods will be keen to get their game in shape ahead of the re-scheduled US Open that is due to take place at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York next month.

Online Editors