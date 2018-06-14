Rory McIlroy 's US Open hopes are all but over following a disastrous first round at Shinnecock Hills.

Rory McIlroy's US Open hopes are all but over following a disastrous first round at Shinnecock Hills.

Rory McIlroy slumps to disastrous 80 on tough opening day at US Open in Shinnecock Hills

McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson were among the early starters hoping to take advantage of a course softened by Wednesday's rain.

Spieths' hopes also nosedived as he three-putted the 10th, his opening hole, and ran up a triple-bogey on the next after hitting a bunker shot across the green and needing two more attempts to find the putting surface. McIlroy and Mickelson were not faring much better, with McIlroy missing from seven feet for birdie on the 10th and then dropping four shots in the next three holes.

Mickelson, who needs to win the US Open to complete the career grand slam, was a shot better off after bogeys on the 10th, 12th and 13th. American Scott Stallings had managed two birdies in his first seven holes but was still seven over par after taking a quintuple-bogey nine on the 14th.

McIlroy had been bullish about his prospects after a lengthy spell of preparation at Shinnecock and other courses on Long Island, but his aspirations of a second US Open title already looked slim. The Northern Irishman found sand with his approach to the 13th and compounded the error by three-putting from 30 feet, before a wayward drive on the next left him unable to hack out of the thick rough at the first attempt.

That led to a second consecutive double bogey before he stopped the rot on the 15th with a birdie, remarkably the first from anyone in the group. Additional reporting from PA

More to follow...

Online Editors