Rory McIlroy should be fuming – he has been absolutely shafted by the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy has spent the last 18 months slating LIV Golf.

Tom CaryTelegraph.co.uk

A penny for Rory McIlroy’s thoughts. Actually make that around $300million, the sum the Northern Irishman allegedly turned down to defect to LIV.

