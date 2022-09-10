Rory McIlroy shoots flawless 65, Lowry also on form as Irish push for glory at BMW PGA

A birdie on the 18th completed a flawless 65 for Rory McIlroy and left him just a shot off the lead heading into Sunday’s final round at the BMW PGA at Wentworth.

Asked what it would mean to win in the circumstances, McIlroy said: “I have won 10 per cent of the tournaments I’ve entered as a professional so every win is a big one.

“But with everything that’s going on around our game and everything that’s happened over the last couple of days it would certainly be up there as one of the most memorable.”

Shane Lowry is also right in contention after adding a 68 to yesterday’s 66 and will go into the final round on -10, one behind McIlroy and two off the lead.

More to follow…..