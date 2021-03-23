Rory McIlroy set for tough love with ‘strictly performance-based’ coach Pete Cowen 

No golfer can resist a quick fix but Rory McIlroy clearly needs something longer lasting after jettisoning soft-spoken Michael Bannon for straight-talking Yorkshireman Pete Cowen just two weeks before he rolls down Magnolia Lane for the Masters.

What the future holds for Bannon, who has coached McIlroy since he was an eight-year old boy at Holywood Golf Club remains to be seen. But given the timing, McIlroy is clearly desperate to give himself the best possible chance, not just of completing the career Grand Slam at the seventh attempt at Augusta National on April 11, but making the second half of his career even more successful than the first.

With McIlroy’s backroom team confirming on Monday night that “Pete is an addition to Rory’s performance team”, it’s clear that this is no friendly request for an opinion, as Cowen said two weeks ago, but the “different direction” the four-time major winner spoke about at Bay Hill.

It will also mean some “tough love” for McIlroy as Cowen (70) is notoriously blunt and gives short shrift to prima-donna behaviour from self-pitying multi-millionaires.

“I’m always hard,” Cowen said two years ago. “I can’t be easy on a player. I told one of the top players at Augusta as he was moaning: ‘You know what to do? Get your clubs, get your stuff, get on a plane and get out of here. The Green Jackets don’t give a monkey’s whether you are here or not, you don’t mean anything to them.’ Everybody else was stroking his ego. Not me.”

McIlroy need only ask fellow four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who uses Cowen as his short game coach, what lies in store.

“I think with Pete, it's more psychological,” Koepka said after finishing second the FedEx St Jude Invitational a week after reconnecting with Cowen last summer. “He'll beat me down, tell me I can't do something, he'll jump on me pretty good and I enjoy that when someone tells me I can't do something

“There was a lot of expletives I can't say during this, probably get fined, but yeah, he beat me up pretty good.”

Cowen failed to make it as a tour player in the 70’s and with money short and a young family to fee, he quit at 28 and transformed himself into the best “quick fix” club coach around before going on to establish himself as a tour guru with 10 major winners to his credit.

While he can still “fix” the best in the business with a few well-chosen words, the laconic Yorkshireman will not have taken this job lightly, given the respect he has had for McIlroy since he first saw him as a 14-year old whizz during a GUI coaching session some 16 years ago.

Cowen knows what makes a great coach and it’s not being a Master PGA Professional that many regard as the most knowledgeable in world golf but results.

He puts his money where his mouth is too.

“My company, Top Ten Golf Limited, is a service that is strictly performance-based,” he told Golf Digest in 2019. “I get 4 percent of the players' tournament winnings, but only for finishes in the top 10. If they don't finish in the top 10, I don't get paid. I cover all my expenses and am available on short notice. I'm very proud of this.”

He regards McIlroy as “a genius” in the Tiger Woods mould and given that the Co Down’s results have hardly been disastrous, a quick turnaround would be no surprise.

In 2018, the four-time Major winner started working with putting coach Brad Faxon and immediately went on to register the best putting figures of his career to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and his first win for more than 17 months.

What price another transformation and another Cowen major winner? If McIlroy does not win this week’s WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, he will arrive in Augusta National without a win in 17 months once more.

