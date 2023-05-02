Rory McIlroy reveals RBC Heritage no-show was because of ‘personal reasons’

Rory McIlroy is not on the pre-tournament interview list at this week's Wells Fargo Championship, but he's now even more in demand after confirming his controversial withdrawal from the RBC Heritage for "personal reasons".

The world number three declined to speak to the media after his shocking missed cut at the Masters, and while he was scheduled to speak before the following week's event at Harbour Town Golf Links, he skipped his second designated event, one more than allowed, exposing himself to losing the remaining $3 million of his $12 million PIP payment.

McIlroy's dismal Masters performance and his RBC Heritage no-show make him the centre of attention this week.

But he only went part of the way towards solving the mystery of Augusta and Harbour Town when he spoke to a reporter at the Charlotte venue today.

"Spoke briefly to Rory McIlroy," tweeted Barstool Sports' Daniel Rappaport. "Said his WD from the RBC Heritage was due to personal reasons and that it's a private matter. He's happy to be back at Quail Hollow this week."

Speculation about McIlroy's absence will only grow now.

There will also be questions for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who has discretion when it comes to applying the directive that allows players to miss just one designated event or lose a percentage of their PIP bonus.

With world number one Jon Rahm and number two Scottie Scheffler taking the week off, McIlroy is the favourite to win the $20 million Wells Fargo Championship for the fourth time.

It was the scene of his first PGA Tour win in 2010, and he went on to win again in 2015 and 2021.

He's also got another six top-10 finishes, including a playoff loss to Rickie Fowler in 2012, among his 11 starts.

However, there will be as much talk about the new schedule of designated events which is causing some unease amongst the top stars.

"Yeah, it's impacted my schedule," said Tony Finau, who held off Rahm to win the Mexico Open at Vidanta on Sunday. "I've already played a couple elevated events that I normally wouldn't throw in my schedule, so it has thrown my schedule a little bit for a loop.

"It will do the same next year, but I think these are the sacrifices that I'm willing to make as a player to play these events as elevated events.

"I mean, it's not that I don't like them; it's just normally tournaments that I haven't played in the past, so I didn't have that much experience going into these tournaments this year.

"But overall, everybody has to sacrifice a little bit, I think, as far as their schedule is concerned, and this year, it's been a couple already. I think it will be one or two more as we move forward with elevated events.

"The good news is next year, I will have now played all of them, and hopefully next time around, at least up to this point, I can play some of those events better."

It's also a big week for Shane Lowry and Seamus Power, who return to action after mixed weeks at the Masters.

Lowry has never finished better than tied 24th in four appearances in the Wells Fargo event — and 48th in the 2017 US PGA there — while Power's best finish at what was his former home town event is a tie for 13th in 2019.

Meanwhile, Joe LaCava has confirmed that with Tiger Woods out indefinitely due to his recent ankle surgery, he is taking on a full-time role with Patrick Cantlay starting this week.

Golf Channel first reported the news, saying that Woods had signed off on the bag swap for his long-time caddie, who has worked for Fred Couples and Steve Stricker in one-off events this year.