Rory McIlroy reveals irregularity with his heart that he has to 'keep on top of'

Four-time major winner McIlroy returns to the golf course next week in the Abu Dhabi Championship after a four-month break as he recovered from a rib injury.

In an in-depth interview with James Corrigan from the Telegraph, McIlroy revealed he has a "bit of an irregularity with my heart", which is possibly the result of a viral infection 18 months ago. "The rib's fine, no problems whatsoever – I had an MRI scan on my thoracic spine and all was OK," McIlroy told the Telegraph.

"But I've got a bit of an irregularity with my heart that I have to keep on top of. "I have a flat T-wave and I’ll have to get an echo [cardiogram] on my heart every six months and an MRI scan every year.

I suffered a really bad viral infection in China 18 months ago and they told me that's the reason that I have this thickening of my left ventricle and there's a bit of scar tissue. For now, I just need to stay on top of it and have to stay fit. Hey, I was planning on doing that anyway." After a winless 2017, McIlroy has slipped to 11th in the world rankings and insists his focus is on winning in the months ahead and is confident he will be bounce back as the world's best golfer.

"I don't judge it like that," McIlroy said. "I don't care about the world rankings. I think about number of wins, the ability of the players against me, the number of majors the others have. I don't feel I need to compare myself to anyone else, because I know what I can do. I'm not hung up on it."

He added: "It's nice to be world No 1, sure, and I will get back there, but it's all about winning tournaments. And I will give myself the best chances this season."

