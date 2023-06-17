Rory McIlroy reveals how YouTube revelation led to effective US Open strategy

Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the US Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club, California

Rory McIlroy revealed how a YouTube session watching videos of his previous Major wins inspired the patient approach that's given him a chance to end his nearly nine-year Major drought in the US Open in Los Angeles.

The Co Down man admitted that watching videos of his wins, especially the 2014 Open Championship at Hoylake, reminded him that he doesn't have to attack with the driver all the time and that a more conservative and patient approach can pay dividends.

"I think I've gone through sort of ebbs and flows with that throughout my career," said the four-time Major champion, whose second round 67 left him tied for third with Xander Schauffele (70) on eight-under, just two shots behind halfway leader Rickie Fowler, who made eight birdies in a rollercoaster 68 to lead by a shot from Wyndham Clark (67) on 10-under.

"For whatever reason, I went on to YouTube a few weeks ago and was just looking back at like Hoylake in 2014 and specifically that, and I actually couldn't believe how many irons and 3-woods and stuff I was hitting off the tee.

"It set something off in my mind about, you know how to do this. You know how to play smart. You don't have to hit the driver all the time.

"Yes, it's a big weapon; it's a big advantage. But I keep saying I've got more weapons in my arsenal I feel now than I did back then, so I may as well use them and play to them.

"I've gone through periods over the last few years where I haven't been patient enough, and I've taken on too much.

"This week and even over the past -- even Memorial was tough at the weekend, and trying to stay patient there. Canada was a little different last week.

"But I think we've had some tests recently where you have to display patience, and hopefully those few experiences recently will help me this weekend."

Fowler's halfway total of 130 featured a record 18 birdies and matched the US Open low set by Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst in 2014.

"I'm looking forward to the weekend," Fowler said. "It's been a while since I've felt this good in a tournament, let alone a major.

"It's going to be a challenge, but I'm definitely looking forward to it."

He added: "Yes, I'm in the lead, but we're only halfway there. Being in the lead is nice, but it really means nothing right now. I'm looking forward to continuing to challenge myself and go out there and try and execute the best I can."

Three of the five Irish in the field made the two-over par cut, with Pádraig Harrington carding a 69 and Shane Lowry a hard-fought afternoon 70 to squeak in on the number.

But while Séamus Power birdied his last two holes, the eighth and ninth, his 72 left him two shots outside the mark on four over, while Belfast amateur Matt McClean shot 78 to finish on 11-over.

Lowry was relieved to make the weekend, and he hopes fiery conditions allow the back markers to make up some ground.

"It was a hard day on the cut mark out there," said the Offaly man, who played beautifully all day but couldn't escape the cut line.

He parred every hole on the back nine, birdied the first to get to one over but then went bogey-birdie-bogey at the fifth, sixth and seventh before making a crucial par save from sand at the par-five eighth, his 17th, and parred the ninth to progress.

"I just can't get over the scoring out here," Lowry said of a leaderboard where 29 players are under par and covered by just nine shots.

"I feel like I'm playing okay, and you've got some birdie chances if you take them, but it's not that easy.

"I'm happy enough to be in for the weekend because playing the last few holes on the cut mark is never much fun, and it's never nice missing the cut in a tournament like this.

"I get out early tomorrow morning, and hopefully, I can shoot a score and get myself back in the tournament."

While he was 16th in the Masters and 12th in the PGA Championship, Lowry lies 88th in the FedEx Cup standings and feels under pressure to put some results on the board with only the top 70 making the Playoffs.

"Obviously, from here, I'm a long way back from the leaders," he said. "First and foremost, I'd love to go out and get myself back under par for the tournament tomorrow. And then, if I can squeeze a top 10 or top five from here, it'd be an amazing weekend.

"But you know, who's to say I can actually go out in a decent number on the front line tomorrow, and all of a sudden, you feel like you're in the tournament."

He added: "Hopefully, the sun comes out for the weekend, and the course starts to play firm and fast, and we see a few bogeys, and it gives us guys down the bottom of the field a chance to move up the leaderboard."

As for his season, Lowry feels he hasn’t yet been rewarded for what he feels is some good golf.

"I've sat down with my team, and I've asked them what they think, and they're all backing me up, saying it's not that far away," he revealed.

"It doesn't feel that far away. It feels like we've a lot of season left, but we don't actually have much of the season left. So I'd want to get my finger and start doing it shortly.

"But hopefully, I can start this weekend and then go back to Scotland and The Open and maybe do something special there."