Rory McIlroy recovers from second-round disaster to give himself some hope in Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy gave himself some hope at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow with a fine third round 66.

McIlroy made a move with a five-under 66 following a disastrous 76 the previous day to leave himself on three under, seven shots off leader Jason Day.

And it could have been that bit better for the four-time major winner after he took a bogey on the 18th after birdieing four in a row from 14 through 17. Australian Jason Day will hold a two-shot advantage ahead of the final round.

The world number 14 started the third round just one shot behind Peter Malnati but as the American tumbled down the leaderboard with a four-over 75, Day climbed into pole position on 10 under par with an impressive 67. Day bogeyed the fifth before picking up that shot at the ninth and continued the upward trend with birdies at the 10th, 12th, 14th and 15th to turn in for 32.

American Nick Watney registered 66 to sit in sole second, while compatriot Peter Uihlein is in a group of four players one stroke further adrift after he recorded a remarkable bogey-free 62 to move to seven-under-par. Uihlein, who started the round at two over, carded five successive birdies from the fifth before hitting an eagle at the 10th to go seven under in six holes, adding two more gains at the 14th and 15th to cap off a stunning display.

Englishman Paul Casey also sits on seven under after recovering from two early bogeys to add two birdies and a eagle for a two-under 71. Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson is on five under.

Tiger Woods mixed six birdies and three bogeys to produce a three-under 68 to climb up to one under par and a tie for 31st place overall.

