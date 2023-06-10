Rory McIlroy produces storming finish to keep hat-trick bid on track after bogey-free 67 in Canada

Rory McIlroy birdied his last two holes to lurk just three shots off the lead at halfway as he bids to become the first player to win the RBC Canadian Open three years in a row.

The world number three is playing the course almost blind after a busy start to the week due to the off course PIF merger bombshell.

But he made it look easy as he fired a bogey-free, five-under 67 to share 11th place on six-under par.

“I like reacting to what I'm seeing out there and targets,” said McIlroy, who tops the putting statistics after missing just twice between four and 10 feet at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto.

“I'm not a great player at playing a course by memory. And like I, there's certain venues on TOUR that I go back to and I play well, but it's not really because I remember how putts are breaking or where to miss it. It's just I feel comfortable at that venue.

“So I'm not saying I'm better at playing a course blind, but I'm, sometimes it's nice not to know where the trouble is. You just sort of react to your targets out there and you really get into your shots. So sometimes I don't feel like it's that much of a disadvantage.”

McIlroy is just three shots behind Chinese rookie Carl Yuan, who shot a 67 to lead by one stroke from England’s Aaron Rai (69) and Tyrrell Hatton (64), Canadian Corey Conners (69) and Chinese Taipei’s CT Pan (66).

Shane Lowry also had a good day on the greens, reeling off six birdies in a three-under 69.

Less than 24 hours after losing more than two strokes to the field on the greens, the 2019 Open champion gained nearly two shots when he made over 100 feet of putts to move into the top 30 on three-under.

Lowry got off to the perfect start, making a 10-footer at the 10th and a 16-footer at the 11th at an overcast Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

He went on to birdie the 15th from 12 feet and the 16th from eight feet to turn in four-under 32.

He would hand two shots back at the first, where he overshot the green from the rough and missed a four-footer for bogey. But he would go on to play the last eight holes in one-under par.

After following a birdie from 24 feet at the fourth with a bogey at the sixth, he brushed in a 19-footer for a two at the 183-yard ninth for his 69.

Lowry was six shots behind Chinese rookie Carl Yuan, who carded a five-under 67 to lead by two shots in the clubhouse from Andrew Novak (68) and Brendon Todd (69) on nine-under-par.

But there was no luck for Dubliner David Carey, who came through a four-man playoff for three spots in Sunday’s pre-qualifier as he added a two-over 74 to his first-round 73 miss the cut on three-over-par.

The touring professional for Dundonald Links birdied the first two holes. But he hit just five fairways, and with thick rough, the big challenge this week, he bogeyed the fourth, fifth, eighth, 10th, 11th and 15th before finishing with two birdies.

On the Challenge Tour, Ruaidhri McGee made an eagle and six birdies in a five-under 67 to move up to fourth at halfway in the Andalucía Challenge de Cádiz.

He’s five strokes behind England’s Sam Hutsby (67) and Australia’s Jordan Zunic (64), who lead by three shots from Italy’s Filippo Celli at Iberostar Real Golf Novo Sancti Petri.

Conor Purcell fired a six-under 66 to move up to tied 22nd on six-under, with John Murphy a shot further back after a 72.

Paul Dunne made a valiant effort to make the cut, but his five-under 67 left him a shot outside the mark on two-under with Dermot McElroy one-under after a 73.

At the DP World Tour’s Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, England’s Dale Whitnell carded an 11-under 61 to lead by six shots from Germany’s Yannick Paul (68) on 17-under.

England’s Alice Hewson (67) and France’s Emma Grechi (70) were the leading LET players on five-under at Ullna Golf and Country Club in Stockholm.