Rory McIlroy primed for shot at Open Championship after summoning old magic in Renaissance Club finale

Co Down man moves up to World No 2 after finishing birdie-birdie to win Scottish Open title

Rory McIlroy proved he still has that extra gear that separates the good from the truly great when he produced a magical birdie-birdie finish to steal the Genesis Scottish Open from under the nose of Robert MacIntyre.

Links golf in a 25mph wind would not be the kind of test best suited to McIlroy’s game, but in claiming one of the greatest triumphs of his career to overhaul Pádraig Harrington with 16 DP World Tour wins, he now heads to Royal Liverpool for The Open looking to match the Dubliner with two Claret Jugs and end a near nine-year wait for that elusive fifth major.

McIlroy may not win again at Hoylake, but the way he putted under pressure down the stretch, and the two sensational iron shots he hit to the last two greens, have filled up the well of confidence diminished by recent back-nine disappointments.

“Really proud,” McIlroy said after making a five-footer at the 17th and an 11-footer at the last to pip Scotland’s MacIntyre, who had shot a six-under 64 to set the target at 14-under at The Renaissance Club.

“To finish two-three in these conditions, the two iron shots that I hit, the five-iron into 17 and the two-iron into the last, are probably two of the best shots I’ve hit all year, and then to finish them off with the putts as well, it feels absolutely amazing.”

The left-hander, who is now very much in the frame for a Ryder Cup spot, was congratulated by well-wishers as he went to sign his card but fully aware he was being chased down by a generational talent, he told one prophetically, “It’s not done yet.”

McIlroy missed a seven-footer for a birdie four at the 16th to remain one behind, but he hit a five-iron into the gale to five feet at the 191-yard 17th and brushed in his third birdie of the back nine to draw level. He then hit a bullet drive 253 yards into a stiff wind at the 454-yard 18 — the toughest hole all week— and drilled a 202-yard two-iron to 11 feet and duly rolled in the putt for his 26th PGA Tour win.

​McIlroy looked vulnerable after making bogeys at the eighth and ninth to turn in two-over. But with MacIntyre throwing down the gauntlet, he responded in a way he wasn’t able to Cameron Smith in The Open last year or to Wyndham Clark in the US Open last month and birdied the 11th, 14th, 17th and 18th to come home in 31 and win by a shot on 15-under with a 68.

Rory McIlroy celebrates his Scottish Open triumph with caddie Harry Diamond (L) on the 18th green at the the Renaissance Club. Photo: PA Wire

He’s now beaten Harrington and Shane Lowry to the punch in becoming the first man to win The Open, the Irish Open and the Scottish Open.

But this win meant so much more to him after those straitjacketed back-nine performances at the Old Course and LA Country Club over the past 12 months.

“I tried to say yesterday that I improved as a wind player, and I feel like I have,” McIlroy said. “Hopefully, those two iron shots on the last two holes will prove that. Yeah, you’ve got to hit great shots, but you also have to finish them off with putts. That’s something that I didn’t do at St Andrews last year, and it’s something I didn’t do in LA a few weeks ago.

“So, to be able to hole those putts coming down the stretch when I needed to, I don’t feel like it really proves anything. I don’t feel like I need to prove anything in my career, but it’s satisfying to know for me that I can still do it.”

It was his sixth national Open title (not counting The Open) and perhaps the most special since he pipped Adam Scott for Australian Open in 2013.

“I haven’t thought about that tournament in probably years, but when I got myself into this position today, that’s the first thing that popped into my head,” he said. “If I hopefully find myself in a similar position next week where I’ve got a chance to win with nine holes to go, I can certainly draw on what I did here today; that I can get myself in the mix again.”

Lowry lost all his momentum with two opening bogeys, carding a 73 to tie for 12th on seven-under, with Tom McKibbin tied 35th on four-under after a 71.

Harrington shot 74 to finish tied 42nd on three-under, while the three spots in The Open went to Ben An and David Lingmerth, who tied for third with world number one Scottie Scheffler on 10-under, and Dane Nicolai Hojgaard, who shot 67 to finish tied sixth.

On the Ladies European Tour, world number 10 Leona Maguire closed with a three-under 70 to finish fourth in the Aramco Team Series at the Centurion Club in London on three-under, eight strokes behind world number two Nelly Korda, whose 71 gave her a four-stroke win over England’s Charley Hull.

In Austria, South Africa’s Jarvis Casey (19) tops the Road to Mallorca rankings after he closed with a one-under 69 to win his maiden title at the Challenge Tour’s Euram Bank Open.

He won by a shot from Scotland’s Euan Walker on 18-under, with Conor Purcell, the best of the Irish, in joint 34th on four-under after a 71.