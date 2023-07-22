Rory McIlroy on the charge at the Open as Jon Rahm fires astonishing 63

Rory McIlroy in action during the third round at the Open

American Brian Harman teed off in the British Open third round on Saturday with a commanding four-shot lead as Jon Rahm soared into contention with a flawless 63 at a soggy Hoylake.

Harman, who moved to 10 under par with rounds 67 and 65, was playing with his closest challenger Tommy Fleetwood of England, who battled to a round of 71 on Friday following his opening 66.

Spanish world number three Rahm conjured up eight birdies to finish at six under par and second-ranked Rory McIlroy birdied three of his first five holes to get to four under as he bids for a fifth major title.

***

Harman had steadied the ship well after a shaky start and hit a superb tee shot on the ninth to set up his second birdie of the day.

That took the left-hander back to 10 under par and four shots clear of Rahm, Fleetwood and Jason Day, the former world number one having covered his first 10 holes in three under.

***

Harman’s lead was down to two when he also bogeyed the fourth, but he responded with a deserved birdie on the fifth, where Fleetwood missed from four feet to match it.

Last year’s runner-up Cameron Young had moved to within four of the lead after covering the front nine in 32.

***

“That’s the best round I’ve played on a links golf course ever,” Rahm said.

“It’s my lowest round on a links course and it’s an Open Championship, right? Also the lowest round shot on this course.

“Yeah, it feels really good, but it’s a lot of work to do tomorrow.”

Within minutes of Rahm signing his card he found himself within three of the lead as Harman dropped just his second shot of the week following a poor approach to the first.

Fleetwood joined Rahm on six under with a birdie on the second.

***

Rahm holed from 35 feet for birdie on the 16th and got up and down from the back of the 18th for his eighth of the day to complete a stunning 63, one shot outside the record score in any major.

At six under par, the world number three had closed to within four of Harman’s lead, just two minutes before the left-hander got his round under way.

***

As Scheffler had been earlier, Rahm appeared to be put off by the television commentary coming from the spectator village as he played his approach to the 15th.

However, a superb pitch from the rough set up a sixth birdie of the day and took Rahm into a tie for third with the leaders still 40 minutes from getting under way.

Rory McIlroy made the ideal start with a birdie from 10 feet on the first, but missed from a similar distance on the second to remain two under.

***

Schauffele’s progress stalled with a bogey on the 14th, but Spain’s Jon Rahm was charging through the field thanks to four birdies in a row.

Rahm followed a birdie on the fifth with further gains on the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th to reach three under par, just two behind Ryder Cup team-mate Fleetwood.

***

Birdies on the 12th and 16th helped Fowler complete an error-free 67 and move just outside the top 10 on one under.

Compatriot Xander Schauffele was also exploiting the surprisingly benign conditions, the Olympic champion going to the turn in 32 and hitting a superb approach to tap-in distance on the 11th.

At two under Schauffele was up into a tie for seventh, albeit still eight off the lead.

***

As the rain gave way to a welcome dry spell, former Masters champion Patrick Reed got off to an excellent start with birdies on the first two holes to improve to level par.

Fowler remained two under for his round after 11 holes, while fellow American Patrick Cantlay was also on the same mark thanks to birdies on the eighth and 10th.

***

Persistent rain greeted the early starters on day three of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre got play under way shortly before 9am in the miserable conditions and bogeyed the first two holes to fall back to five over par.

Playing partner Rickie Fowler saved par from a greenside bunker on the first and then birdied the second and fourth to improve to one over, 11 shots off the lead held by American Brian Harman.

Harman and home favourite Tommy Fleetwood were not due out until 3.30pm in the final group, with Harman holding a five-shot lead following a stunning second round of 65.