Thursday 3 May 2018

Rory McIlroy off to solid start at Quail Hollow in first appearance since Masters

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 03: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges the gallery following his par putt attempt on the 14th green during the first round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 3, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy shot an opening round of 68 on his return to action at the Wells Fargo Championship this afternoon.

The Northern Irishman, who turns 29 on Friday, is competing in his first tournament since missing out on Masters glory after a poor final round at Augusta last month.

If McIlroy can beat the field this week, it would be his third tournament victory at Quail Hollow, a course where he also triumphed in 2010 - in what was his first PGA Tour win - and again in 2015.

McIlroy is currently on -3 following his first round, one stroke behind the clubhouse leader. However, a number of players are still out on the course, including Tiger Woods.

The four-time Major champion has already won in America this year, after a sensational final round saw him claim the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in March.

