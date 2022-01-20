Rory McIlroy reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship

Rory McIlroy got off to a disappointing start to his first event of 2022, bogeying his final two holes for an even-par 72 at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton began the defense of his Abu Dhabi Championship title by shooting 6-under 66 and was three strokes off the lead in second place midway through the first round on Thursday.

Scott Jamieson, a Scot ranked No. 336, was leading after a bogey-free 63 that contained nine birdies — four of them coming in a five-hole span at the start of his back nine and the final one coming from 12 feet at the par-5 18th.

Hatton, who won the event last year at nearby Abu Dhabi Golf Club, was tied for second place with Victor Perez.

Collin Morikawa, the British Open champion who won the Race to Dubai title last year, was among the afternoon starters and birdied his first hole.

More to follow...