Rory McIlroy misses cut in Scotland as British Open looms

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm pictured during the second round of the Scottish Open. Photo: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Brian Keogh

Rory McIlroy faces a race against time to get his game ready for The Open after missing the cut in the Scottish Open.

“Surprised” as a fan grabbed one of his clubs as he was preparing to tee off before being escorted away by security, the four-time Major winner was out of sorts, especially from the tee, and posted a level-par 71 to miss his third cut in his last nine starts.

The Holywood star, 59th in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open last week, has also had a win in that span, but if he wins at Royal St George’s, he will be the first player to lift the Claret Jug after a missed cut since Louis Oosthuizen in 2010.

World No 1 Rahm made McIlroy’s performance look pedestrian as he added a six-under 65 to his opening 66 to share the halfway lead with Belgium’s Thomas Detry (65) and England’s Jack Senior (67) on 11-under, one stroke ahead of George Coetzee, Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Pádraig Harrington showed form as he shot 68 to share 11th on eight-under, one better than Cormac Sharvin, whose bogey-free 66 kept alive his hopes of winning one of three spots at Royal St George’s,

Kinsale’s John Murphy is also chasing a spot at Sandwich at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, where he is tied seventh, four shots behind leader Paul Peterson.

In amateur golf, Sweden will face England as they seek a fourth straight European Ladies’ Team Championship at Royal County Down, where Ireland lost 3-2 to Denmark and now face Spain for seventh place. In the men’s event at PGA Catalunya, Ireland beat Portugal 3-5-1.5 and face Italy for ninth place as France battle Denmark for gold.

