Rory McIlroy leads going into final round of prestigious Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy has a share of the lead with Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky heading into the final round of the Memorial Tournament at 6-under par.

After carding a two-under par 70 at Muirfield Village, McIlroy seems to have firmly put behind him his recent woes, including his dismal performance at The Masters.

McIlroy said: “What I need to do is stick to my gameplan, not get too aggressive.

“If I stick to the gameplan I’ve had the last three days I’ll be in with a great chance.”

Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and Jordan Spieth are all in contention as they sit within three shots of the lead.

Meanwhile, Holywood’s Tom McKibbin is part of a six-way tie for the lead after the third round of the European Open as he chases his first DP World Tour title.

The 20-year-old carded a one-under-par 72 to finish yesterday’s round at six under in Hamburg.

England’s Jordan Smith, the 2017 winner, and Scotland’s David Law also share the lead heading into the final round.

McKibbin’s best previous finish on the DP World Tour is a tie for 10th.

He birdied the par-five 18th to grab a share of the lead before Smith missed a short birdie putt to finish on seven-under.

Challenge Tour graduate McKibbin, who hails from the same golf club as Rory McIlroy, is looking forward to the final-round battle.

“I’m excited,” said McKibbin. “Looking forward to going out there and playing golf. I’ll just take it one hole at a time and see where that leaves us at the end of the day. Winning would mean the world to me. I’ll just try not to think about that.”

Frenchman Julien Guerrier (67), Sweden’s Alexander Bjork (69) and Denmark’s John Axelsen (69) are also six under.