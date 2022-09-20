Rory McIlroy leads classy message from PGA Tour players to golf journalist who is battling cancer

Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has led the well-wishes from PGA Tour players for golf journalist Steve DiMeglio, who is battling Stage 4 cancer.

The Golfweek journalist announced after returning from The Open in July that he had been diagnosed with rectal and liver cancer and was beginning chemotherapy to battle it.

McIlroy led the encouragements posted on the PGA Tour's social media as 18 players – including former Irish Open champion Jon Rahm – passed on their best regards to the 61-year-old.

“We all know what you’re going through right now, and on behalf of everyone we just want to say we’re all with you,” McIlroy said in the video.

“We’re pulling for you. We’re fighting alongside you. We all wish you the best on this journey, but we just want you to remember that we’re all thinking of you.”

DiMeglio began writing in 2007, working for national newspapers in the United States before joining Golfweek, and has covered countless tournaments, including Majors and Ryder Cups.

The American has been forthright about his struggles with cancer on Twitter, explaining exactly what he is going through with a degree humour as he battles the disease, for which there is still no known cure.