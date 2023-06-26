Rory McIlroy labels Travelers Championship venue 'obsolete' after falling short

Rory McIlroy labelled the PGA Tour course in Connecticut as “obsolete” and claimed that the low scoring at Travelers Championship has only strengthened the argument of why the governing bodies are right in their plan to put a brake on the absurd distances the pros are launching the ball.

McIlroy finished in a tie for seventh on 18-under after a final-round 64 at TPC River Highland in Connecticut and although he was satisfied with his form before he heads over to Britain for next month’s Open, there was still was a note of dissatisfaction because of the latest PGA Tour birdie fest that featured Keegan Bradley win on 23-under.

“I don’t particularly like when a tournament is like this,” McIlroy said, after a round featuring seven birdies and a bogey.

“Unfortunately technology has passed this course by, right? It sort of has made it obsolete, especially as soft as it has been with a little bit of rain that we had So, again, like the conversations going back to, you know, limiting the golf ball and stuff like that, when we come to courses like this they just don’t present the challenge that they used to.”

McIlroy is one of the few big names who has supported the plans of the R&A and US Golf Association to put restrictions on the ball.

The regulations are due to be introduced at the start of 2025 and would see the average driving distances for big hitter such as McIlroy be reduced by up to 15 yards. McIIroy is not a fan of the “tricking up” of courses to combat the big-hitters.

“You can grow the rough up and hope you get some firm conditions so it gets tricky,” he said. “I think the blueprint for a really good golf course isn’t growing the rough up and making the fairways tight. That bunches everyone together… When you get soft conditions like this and you’ve got the best players in the world, this is what’s going to happen.”

McIlroy accepts that his opinion is not the prevalent view in the locker room. “I know that’s a really unpopular opinion amongst my peers, but I think it’s going to help identify who the best players are a bit easier,” McIlory said when the proposals were announced earlier this year.

“Especially in this era of parity. Some have said ‘golf has been dumbed down at the elite level’ and I completely agree. I think you’re gonna see people with more well-rounded games succeed easier than what the game has become, which is a bit ‘bomb and gouge’ over these last few years.”

The cheque for more than £500,000 confirmed that McIlroy has leapfrogged Dustin Johnson into third on all-time PGA Tour earnings, having banked more than $75 million.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be difficult to catch as Nos 1 and 2 respectively, but McIlroy is only 34 years of age and with the prize money exploding due to the influx of Saudi Arabian money, he has the opportunity to pass both.

However, McIlroy’s focus is purely fixed on the next Major. “I’ have two weeks off and then to Scotland and I’ll be ready for the Open,” he said.