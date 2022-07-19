| 20.5°C Dublin

Rory McIlroy knows he now faces tougher competition in quest to end Major drought

Brian Keogh

Close

Rory McIlroy, left, with his caddie Harry Diamond, can't hide his disappointment on the 18th hole at St Andrews on Sunday. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA

Rory McIlroy described winning The Open at the Home of Golf as like finding golf’s Holy Grail.

The only problem is that while the Holy Grail is said to bestow the gift of eternal youth, it’s clear from this year’s Majors that golf’s young guns are going to make it increasing difficult for the Co Down man to add to his haul of four. He did little wrong in Sunday’s final round and yet found himself relegated to third place, two strokes behind 28-year-old Cameron Smith, whose final round 64 gave him a one-shot win over 25-year-old Cameron Young.

