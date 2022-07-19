Rory McIlroy knows he now faces tougher competition in quest to end Major drought

Rory McIlroy described winning The Open at the Home of Golf as like finding golf’s Holy Grail.

The only problem is that while the Holy Grail is said to bestow the gift of eternal youth, it’s clear from this year’s Majors that golf’s young guns are going to make it increasing difficult for the Co Down man to add to his haul of four. He did little wrong in Sunday’s final round and yet found himself relegated to third place, two strokes behind 28-year-old Cameron Smith, whose final round 64 gave him a one-shot win over 25-year-old Cameron Young.

When McIlroy won his fourth Major in 2014, Pádraig Harrington reckoned the pride of Holywood could win another 15 Majors. But he warned that if he was to take his tally of Major wins into double digits, he had better win them quickly.

“Age is on his side, but not necessarily time,” the Dubliner said. “In time, the kids in college now are going to learn from Rory and come out with similar games. There will be more players like him. Tiger had that advantage and it’s been eaten up now and Rory’s advantage will be eaten up in time too.”

With Scottie Scheffler, the current world No 1, only 26, US PGA champion Justin Thomas 29 and US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick just 27, the Majors were won for the first time in history by four players in their 20s.

McIlroy is 33 with miles on the clock and scar tissue building and while he is playing the best golf of his career as evidenced by top 10 finishes in all four Majors this year for the first time, the competition is stronger than it has ever been.

Paul McGinley reckons this loss will hurt McIlroy even more than the 2011 Masters but we should still be upbeat about the Northern Irishman’s chances of ending that now eight-year Major drought.

“This is going to sting more than any other Major championship that has slipped through his fingers,” McGinley said on Sunday.

“More than the one where he shot 80 at Augusta, I think this will hurt more. This was historic, it was the 150th Open at St Andrews.

“All the noise going around the game at the moment and the fact he is front and centre of that off the course, the fact that his game is really trending towards a victory, the fact that he’s played good golf and had top 10s in all the Majors coming into this, he’s ready to win another Major.

“It’s eight years since he’s done it. He has been the standout player over the last 10 years if you average it out, by far. And yet here we are and it has slipped through his fingers.

“This is going to hurt. It’s important that he doesn’t lose initiative and lose heart with this because he is so close. It’s the best I have ever seen him play.

“But the big difference now between when he was winning the Major championships back in 2011-14 is the competition has got so much tougher.

“Guys like Cameron Smith shooting 64 in the last round coming back to beat you; Scottie Scheffler the way he got control of the Masters and how he kept on going; Justin Thomas and how good a player he is when he was on fire at the PGA; and then Matt Fitzpatrick and how well he played at the US Open.

“Guys like Smith or Matt Fitzpatrick, with all due respect, they couldn’t hold a candle to Rory McIlroy back in 2011-’12-’14, but they are not afraid.

And the young guys coming on tour, the Cameron Youngs, they are not afraid and that’s the biggest challenge more than anything else because his game is actually better.”

You could point to McIlroy’s putting on Sunday as they key to his downfall, or his decision to play short of the par-five 14th rather than long and leave an easier third.

He might have been guilty of believing he could not be caught if he shot 68 but he failed to birdie the easier holes and did not dominate from the off.

Relegated from second to third in the world by Smith, who is rumoured to be on the brink of announcing his defection to LIV Golf, he will take three weeks off now and regroup for the first FedEx Cup play-off event, the FedEx St Jude Championship on August 11.

Pádraig Harrington goes in the The Senior Open Championship at Gleneagles this week, while Shane Lowry and Séamus Power take time out to recharge for the build-up to the play-offs.

As for David Carey, the Alps Tour regular will skip this week’s event in Rome.

He picked up $33,625 for his tied for 62nd at St Andrews and while he might be expected to play the Irish Challenge at The K Club from July 28-31, he has one eye on an invitation to the DP World Tour’s Hero Open that week and a return to Fairmont St Andrews, where he won Final Qualifying to secure his Major debut.