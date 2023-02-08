Rory McIlroy: ‘I’ve won over 30 times around the world – there’s no reason why I can’t double that’

RORY MCILROY is adamant he can double his tally of worldwide wins before he's done after finding a new level of consistency over the past 18 months.

The world number one already has 32 wins, including four Majors, and after winning the Dubai Desert Classic with his B game in his last start, he's confident he really is the game's best player.

"I feel like consistency-wise, I've been as good as I have been ever in my career," said the Co Down man said ahead of this week's $20 million WM Phoenix Open, where he is seeking his third consecutive PGA TOUR win after capturing the CJ Cup and the Tour Championship last year.

"I said at the end of last year, I feel like as complete of a player as I ever have. If you just look at my statistical categories, there's no real glaring weaknesses there. I've worked really hard on that to try to become a more well-rounded player.

"I think the results speak for themselves, as well, over not just the past six months but really the past 18 months post-Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, I feel like I've been on a really good run of form since then."

McIlroy's improved wedge play and putting have been key to his return to world number one and he knows he can achieve all his goals if he keeps those areas sharp.

"I don't think I should be up here if I thought my best days weren't ahead of me," he said. "Like I can't be sitting up here and talking to you guys and trying to win golf tournaments if I think that the glory days are gone.

"You have to be an eternal optimist in this game, and I 100 per cent believe that I can still -- I've won 30 whatever times around the world as a professional. There's no reason that I can't double that number going forward. Like I truly believe that.

"Who knows whenever you've peaked or not peaked. I'm guilty of looking back to 2014 and thinking about how I played then and are there certain things from that time in my career I'd want to put into my own career at the minute, but when I look at everything and I look at the statistical categories, I said at the start of this press conference, I don't feel like I've ever been as complete of a player as I am right now.

"The highs were very high back then, but I had some lows, too. But I feel like my base level now is just a little bit higher and a little more consistent."

He's facing a busy run of mega-bucks "designated events" on the PGA TOUR and with eight of the world's top 10 and 24 of the top 30 set to battle the clashing Superbowl out for attention this week, it's a perfect opportunity to make a statement.

It's also a big week for Shane Lowry, who returns to action with a new caddie in Bray's Darren Reynolds following his split from Brian "Bo" Martin in Dubai.

Sixth at TPC Scottsdale in 2016, he hasn't played the event since 2018 but will relish the atmosphere with the Super Bowl in town. Seamus Power, who was 15th at Pebble Beach on Monday, will be hoping to improve on missed cuts in his only two appearances in the event in 2019 and 2022.

On the DP World Tour, Tom McKibbin, Gary Hurley and John Murphy tee it up in the Singapore Classic at Laguna National as Ruaidhri McGee and Conor Purcell fly the flag in the Dimension Data Pro-Am in an event co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and the Challenge Tour at Fancourt.