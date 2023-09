Holywood star two shots off the lead after silent rise at The K Club

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the fifth green during day three of the Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship at The K Club. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Rory McIlroy is now the favourite to win his second Horizon Irish Open after firing a six-under 66 to go into the final round just two shots behind Germany’s Hurly Long at The K Club.