Rory McIlroy in contention for victory at Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Rory McIlroy has put himself in a good place to claim his first PGA Tour win since victory in the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in China back in November 2019.

