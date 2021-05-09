Rory McIlroy in contention for victory at Wells Fargo Championship

Independentie
Search
Search
Sunday, 9 May 2021 | 11.8°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu
Sections
Close
Rory McIlroy tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
/
May 09 2021 08:04 PM
Rory McIlroy has put himself in a good place to claim his first PGA Tour win since victory in the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in China back in November 2019.
A weekly update from our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell along with the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up