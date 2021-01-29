Rory McIlroy in contention at Farmers Insurance Open after frustrating day at Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the 10th tee of the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Rory McIlroy finished with a late birdie to move into the weekend three off the lead at the Farmers Insurance Open.

McIlroy entered the day on -4, but only picked up one shot in what was an up-and-down day for him at Torrey Pines. Starting at the par 5 9th, the four-time Major champion fired an early birdie and picked up another shot at the par 3 12th.

However, midway through his front nine, McIlroy hit a rough patch, carding back-to-back bogeys at the par 4 14th and the par 3 15th. Another birdie followed at the 17th, which was also a par 5, before he followed that with another bogey at 18.

Moving onto the front nine, McIlroy made eight consecutive pars before ending his round with his fourth birdie of the day, to go into the clubhouse with a round of 71.

McIlroy's one-under-par round leaves him on -5 heading into the weekend, with Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and Patrick Malnati currently sharing the lead on -8 with players still out on the course.

Online Editors