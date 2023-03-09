Rory McIlroy in battle to make the cut at Players Championship after dismal opening round

Rory McIlroy faces a massive uphill task to make the cut in The Players Championship after his driver let him down and he was gobbled up by the thick rough at TPC Sawgrass.

The 2019 champion carded a four-under 76 and likely needs to fire a round in the sixties on Friday to avoid missing the weekend in his last strokeplay start before the Masters.

The world number three hasn't missed a cut in six months but he never recovered from opening with a double-bogey six in the marquee group.

As world number one Jon Rahm posted a workmanlike 71 and Scottie Scheffler posted a 68, McIlroy found just six fairways as he followed that early double bogey with two birdies and four bogeys, playing the par-fives in level par.

"I feel like this is as penal as I've seen it out of the rough for a long time," said McIlroy, who was 1/3 to miss the weekend at Sawgrass for the third time in five years.

"I think you'd have to go back to when the tournament was played in May when we were in Bermuda rough for it to be as penal as that. Yeah, you don't hit it on the fairway here, you're going to struggle."

The Holywood star (33) had to change drivers this year as he believed the 2022 model was no longer within the legal limits for face springiness.

"The more a club is used, the more it's hit, the more springy the face becomes,” said the Co Down man, who plans to play the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play in a fortnight as his final event before the Masters.

He then changed drivers again after being outdriven by Tiger Woods in the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in Los Angeles but admits that while he's struggling to find the perfect club, his swing is partly to blame.

"This one is as close as it's been," he said. "There's obviously a part of it that's the user, as well. It's quite a lot of user error in there, as well."

He was 12 shots behind the unheralded American Chad Ramey (30), who fired an eight-under 64 to lead by a shot from two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa.