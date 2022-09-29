| 13.8°C Dublin

Rory McIlroy hits solid 68 in opening round of Alfred Dunhill Links Championships

Rory McIlroy plays from the rough on the 9th on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 at Carnoustie. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Dunhill. Photo credit should read: Steve Welsh/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Expand

Rory McIlroy opened his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship bid with a solid round of 68 on the Carnoustie course.

On the same course, Pádraig Harrington finished with a three-under round of 69, while Shane Lowry ended his first round a shot firther back on two-under.

The event is being run on three courses - Carnoustie, the Old Course and Kingsbarns - with a French trio making the early running at the top of the leaderboard.

Romain Langasque took an eleven-under lead with a blistering first round 61, with Frederic Lacroix on shot further back and Antoine Rozner in third place on -10.

