Rory McIlroy hits solid 68 in opening round of Alfred Dunhill Links Championships

Rory McIlroy opened his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship bid with a solid round of 68 on the Carnoustie course.
On the same course, Pádraig Harrington finished with a three-under round of 69, while Shane Lowry ended his first round a shot firther back on two-under.
The event is being run on three courses - Carnoustie, the Old Course and Kingsbarns - with a French trio making the early running at the top of the leaderboard.
Romain Langasque took an eleven-under lead with a blistering first round 61, with Frederic Lacroix on shot further back and Antoine Rozner in third place on -10.