Rory McIlroy reacts on the 15th hole during the second round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club. Photo: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports

They first met as leading amateurs in the 2007 Walker Cup at Royal Co Down before going on to build a friendship as tournament professionals. Now, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy have become serious rivals in pursuit of the 103rd US Open at Los Angeles CC.