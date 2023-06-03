Rory McIlroy hangs tough in Ohio as Séamus Power and Shane Lowry slip back

Rory McIlroy watches his putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio

Rory McIlroy trails Justin Suh by just four shots in the Memorial Tournament at halfway but he remains concerned his swing as the second Major of the season looms.

The Holywood star said he was not all discouraged by the closing triple bogey seven that saw him turn an opening round in the sixties into an opening 72.

But while he made six birdies in a four-under 68 on Friday to move up to joint seventh, he headed for the range again to work on his swing, which has not delivered much in the line of consistency this year

“Just building on the feels that I’ve been trying to work on,’’ McIlroy said of his range goal on a day when Seamus Power shot 73 and Shane Lowry a disappointing 76.

“This is a process. The swing that I make on the range compared to the swings I make out there, they’re not the same. They won’t match up for a while.

“So it’s just a matter of working little by little, sort of trying to do it every day that the feels become more comfortable so that over time it just sort of beds in itself.’’

McIlroy has had a chequered season and yet he remains third in the world. He won in Dubai and was second at Bay Hill but also missed the cut in the Players and the Masters and admitted his seventh place finish in the PGA Championship was flattering considering he’d never felt more uncomfortable over the ball.

“These things were creeping in at the end of 2022, probably,’’ he said of his issues.

“And again, that's why it was — we have all been advocating for an off-season and — it's very hard to try to play your best golf when you're really thinking about your golf swing.”

He’s decided to fix his issues on the march but admits it will take more the the fortnight he has before this defence of the RBC Canadian Open next week or the US Open.

“If you’ve let your swing get to a certain place over the course of say six months, there’s no way that you’re going to work for two weeks and all of a sudden it’s going to be where you want it to be,’’ McIlroy said.

“I think it’s the smart way to do it, to just let it bed in over time. I’m not saying it will take six months to get where I want to, but it will certainly take longer than a week or two.’’

As Suh made eight putts of 10 feet or more in a en route to a six-under 66 and a one-shot lead on eight-under from 2014 champion Hideki Matsuyama, who shot a bogey-free 65.

But it was a more difficult afternoon for Power and Lowry, who fell down the leaderboard.

Power drove the ball well but made just two birdies against three bogeys in a one-over 73 to slip to tied 22nd on one-under.

But it was more trying for Lowry, who shot a four-over 76 to fall to tied 44th on one-over.

The world number 26 missed four missed greens in his first five holes leading to three bogeys and a double bogey.

He birdied three of the next six holes to get back under par for the tournament, but triple-bogeyed the par-three 12th after hitting his first bunker shot long into water.

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire carded a two-under 70 to share 12th place at halfway in the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National in New Jersey.

She was just four shots behind Australia's Minjee Lee and American Cheyenne Knight on three-under but Stephanie Meadow had three birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys in a five-over 77 to fall to 39th on one-over..