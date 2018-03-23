Rory McIlroy handed a thumping defeat as he crashes out of the WGC Match Play
Rory McIlroy's bid for a second WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title came to a disappointing early end as he bowed out in the group stage in Austin.
McIlroy needed to beat American left-hander Brian Harman to have a chance of reaching the last 16, but gifted his opponent several holes on his way to a comprehensive 5&3 defeat.
The 2015 champion, who came into the event on the back of a victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, will have the consolation of some extra time off before stepping up his bid for a first Masters title at Augusta National, which would make him the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.
More to follow....
Press Association
Related Content
- McIlroy ready for rest but remains in Match Play hunt
- 'Flat' McIlroy can only earn some respectability in defeat to Uihlein