Sport Golf

Friday 23 March 2018

Rory McIlroy handed a thumping defeat as he crashes out of the WGC Match Play

Rory McIlroy. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Rory McIlroy. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy's bid for a second WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title came to a disappointing early end as he bowed out in the group stage in Austin.

McIlroy needed to beat American left-hander Brian Harman to have a chance of reaching the last 16, but gifted his opponent several holes on his way to a comprehensive 5&3 defeat.

The 2015 champion, who came into the event on the back of a victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, will have the consolation of some extra time off before stepping up his bid for a first Masters title at Augusta National, which would make him the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.

More to follow....

Press Association

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport