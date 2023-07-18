Rory McIlroy hails ‘perfect preparation’ ahead of Open Championship tilt

Rory McIlroy reckons his Scottish Open win was "perfect preparation" as he bids to end his nine-year wait for a major in The Open at Hoylake.

The Holywood star (34) is looking to add to his lone Open win, and after overcoming "proper links golf conditions" to win on Sunday with two spectacular closing birdies, he's ready to follow his 2014 victory at Hoylake by claiming a second Claret Jug and fifth major this week.

"I couldn't ask for better preparation," Mcllroy told BBC Sport NI. "The way I played the last two holes was an amazing finish and a perfect way to come into this week.

"The way I played the last two holes, going into the next few months and seasons, I can always draw on that memory of being able to get it done under the toughest of conditions.

The Co Down man (34) cancelled his scheduled press conference in an effort to conserve energy.

But he spoke to broadcasters after a practice round with Shane Lowry that saw him off the course before 11am, long before afternoon rain lashed Royal Liverpool.

While he became only the third player after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to win three majors by the age of 25 when he followed his 2014 Open at Hoylake with a second PGA title a few weeks later, he's failed to get that elusive fifth major.

He's come close since, racking up 19 top-10 finishes, including runner-up spots at The Open in 2018, the Masters last year and the US Open just last month.

"I've had so many close calls since," McIlroy said of his barren spell.

"I've had a great nine years and won a lot of tournaments, but the big four have eluded me. Hopefully, this week, that's something I can change.”