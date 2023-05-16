Rory McIlroy grouped with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa as PGA Championship tee times announces

Shane Lowry plays his shot from the ninth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York — © Getty Images

Rory McIlroy watches his chip on the 11th green during a practice round prior to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York — © Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has been paired with defending champion Justin Thomas and two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

But the four-time Major winner insists he does not need to have the ruthless streak he showed in 2014 when he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time in three years to end his near nine-year Major drought.

"I mean, again, I find being that way pretty exhausting in life in general, to be that ruthless,” McIlroy confessed.

“It’s not as if I can't get into that mode, but I don't feel like I need to be that way to be successful on the golf course.”

He goes out off the 10th tee at 1.11pm Irish time (8.11am in upstate New York) and 1.36pm on Friday (6.36 pm Irish time) with Shane Lowry (8:22am/1:47pm) in the next group alongside Grand Slam chasing Jordan Spieth and Ryder Cup team mate Viktor Hovland of Norway.

Pádraig Harrington, the 2008 champion, Is also off the morning on Thursday but from the first tee at 8:17 a.m. (1.17 pm Irish time) with Kevin Kisner and fellow PGA winner Jimmy Walker.

West Waterford’s Séamus Power is an afternoon starter on Thursday, also from the 10th tee at 1:42 p.m local time (6.42pm in Ireland) with South Korea’s Sungjae Im and American Chris Kirk.

World number one and Masters champion Jon Rahm plays early in round one with US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and Open champion Cameron Smith while world number two Scottie Scheffler is also out early in round one with four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and former US Open champion Gary Woodland.