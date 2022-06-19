Rory McIlroy goes into final day of US Open still in contention after battling round in Brookline

Rory McIlroy could not win the US Open on his third round but he didn’t lose it as he produced a sensational short game display down the stretch and battled his way to a three-over 73 that left him just three shots behind defending champion Jon Rahm at The Country Club.

Attitude has been key for the four-time Major winner in Boston and he needed to show it in spades at a cool and breezy Brookline as he survived a helter-skelter afternoon to keep alive his hopes of ending his eight-year winless streak in the Majors.

The Holywood star has prided himself of staying on an even keel this week, reminding himself not to panic when things go wrong.

he needed that poise in an attritional third round when the temperature plummeted and the wind switched to the north, making this classic test a fearsome examination that sent halfway leaders Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen hurtling back into the pack.

McIlroy was three-over after a ragged and nervous display over the first six holes when no aspect of his game was working and the magical putting touch of the first two days abandoned him as he bogeyed the second, third and sixth and missed his few birdie chances.

He turned for home five adrift of Masters champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who screwed a 101-yard wedge shot back into the hole for an eagle three at the eighth to go to three-under for the day and six-under for the championship and two clear.

But within 90 minutes on a snakes and ladders day, the world No 1 was three shots behind Will Zalatoris, who set the clubhouse target at four-under with a brilliant 67 as he racked up a double bogey five at the short 11th, then bogeyed the next three holes before he birdied the 17th and saved par from 15 feet at the last to card a 71 that left him tied with Keegan Bradley (69) and Adam Hadwin (70), just three shots behind Rahm on two-under.

English star Matt Fitzpatrick carded a 68 as his newly acquired length paid off again.

Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick were tied for second behind Chile’s Mito Pereira heading into the final round of the PGA Championship in Tulsa last month. But the American would lose in a playoff to Justin Thomas as the English star faded to tied fifth after a 73.

Fitzpatrick, who won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013, has gone from 59th to 10th for strokes gained off the tee over the past few seasons thanks to speed training technique known as The Stack.

But they were soon overtaken by Rahm, who was two-over for the day through 13 holes but birdied the 14th, 15th and 17th to get to five-under par.

McIlroy has length to spare, but will not catch the pace-setters if he plays as he did early yesterday.

hooked his tee shot so badly at the first, he finished in the hospitality tents and was off with his distance control at the second, third and sixth, dropping shots each time.

After missing good birdie chances inside 10 feet at the seventh and eighth, he found himself five shots behind Scheffler and outside the top 10 before clawing his way back into contention.

After making a 12-footer for a two at the 11th, he bogeyed the 12th, then hooked into trees at the 13th but got up and down from 170 yards, rolling in a 15-footer to remain four back before getting up and down from the sand at the 15th and 16th and then making a 12-footer for another par at the 17th.

It was his eighth single putt in the last nine holes, displaying the kind of grit required to end that long wait today