Rory McIlroy gets stuck in neutral as Bryson DeChambeau hits BMW throttle

Rory McIlroy looked stuck in neutral as Bryson DeChambeau missed a six-footer for a 59 but still grabbed the early lead in the BMW Championship in Baltimore.

After firing an eight-under 64 to share the overnight lead with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns, the Holywood star couldn’t hit the ball close enough and signed for a two-under 70 at Caves Valley to finish six adrift of a red-hot DeChambeau, who blasted a career-low 12-under 60.

The ‘Mad Scientist’ has had just two top-10s since he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

But he made five birdies and an eagle three at the fourth to turn in 29, then followed birdies at the 11th, 12th and 15th with a spectacular 253-yard approach to three feet setting up an eagle at the 16th.

Needing just one more birdie for a 59, he missed a 15-footer at the 17th and a six-footer at the last, tapping in for a 60 and a one-shot lead on 16-under from Patrick Cantlay, who shot 63.

“I misread the putt so it was one of those things,” DeChambeau said.

“There’s plenty of holes where I could have made a birdie somewhere else. I still executed a good putt, it just didn’t break the way I wanted it to – that’s all I could ask for.”

On the European Tour, big-hitting South African Dean Burmester carded a bogey-free 65 to lead the Omega European Masters by a shot from England’s Andy Sullivan and Thomas Detry on 11-under par at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell was the only Irishman to make the cut, firing a two-under 68 to to lie 46th on two-under as Cormac Sharvin missed out by two shots after a 68 with Rowan Lester a shot further back after a 74.

On the Challenge Tour, Robin Dawson credited new coach Zane Scotland for his upturn in form as he followed his opening 66 with a 70 to share fourth at halfway in the B-NL Challenge Trophy at The Dutch.

The Tramore man (25) is just three strokes behind Denmark’s Marcus Helligkilde, who also shot 70 to lead by two shots on nine-under.

In the Curtis Cup match at Conwy in Wales, Great Britain and Ireland skipper Elaine Ratcliffe made no apologies for leaving Lurgan’s Annabel Wilson out of both sessions as the USA levelled the scores at 6-6 heading into today’s final eight singles.

Trailing by three points overnight, the Americans won the morning foursomes 2.5-0.5, then won the fourballs 2-1.

Wilson and Lauren Walsh sat out the foursomes on Thursday but while both were rested again yesterday morning, only Walsh made the fourball line up.

“That was a real tough decision to have to make,” Ratcliffe said. “It came down to thinking who we could play with who. Lauren needed to come in this afternoon and I felt Louise (Duncan) did too.”

Despite taking just a half from the three morning foursomes to lead 5-4 at lunch, GB&I were outgunned in the fourballs with Rachel Kuehn and Jensen Castle beating Duncan and Walsh 3&2.

In the Interprovincial Championships at Shannon, Joe Lyons bowed out in style when he beat Keith Egan 2&1 to give Connacht the men’s title for the first time in a decade with a 6-5 win over Leinster.

“This will be my last year playing Interpros,” he said. “It’s the best way for me to end it.”

Ulster claimed the women’s championship when they won four of the six singles to beat Munster 5.5-3.5 as Leinster beat Connacht 7-2 to finish third.

Curtis Cup

Live, Sky Sports, 7.30am

European Masters

Live, Sky Sports, 12.30

BMW Championship

Live, Sky Sports, 3.0