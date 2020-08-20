Rory McIlroy gets off to slow start at Northern Trust in Boston

Rory McIlroy plays a second shot on the 17th hole during the first round of The Northern Trust at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy got off to a slow start on the opening day of the Northern Trust, the first of the PGA Tour's three FedEx Cup play-off events.

The Co Down native dropped shots on the 12th and 13th, but birdied the 15th, 16th and 18th to reach the turn in 34.

Two more birdies and one bogey on the front nine saw the former world number one sign for a two-under-par 69 at the TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, fared a little better than McIlroy, recovering from a sluggish start to card a three-under-par 68.

Starting on the more difficult back nine, Woods played his first eight holes in one over par before a birdie on the 18th took the 15-time major winner to the turn in level par.

The front nine offers more birdie opportunities and Woods took advantage by picking up shots on the third, fourth, seventh and eighth before a wayward drive led to a disappointing bogey on the ninth.

At three under par Woods was four shots off the early pace set by fellow American Harris English, whose 64 gave him a one-shot lead over Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman and former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.

Woods used a slightly different putter on his way to a tie for 37th in the US PGA Championship but reverted to his old favourite on Thursday.

"I had a good feel today," the 44-year-old said. "I had nice pace and I like the speed of these greens. They're fast. Even though they're soft, they're still quick.

"I just felt comfortable. That's one of the weird things about golf. It's just the way it is sometimes."

Woods began the week at 49th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 70 on Sunday evening qualifying for the second event, the BMW Championship in Chicago.

Only the top 30 after that advance to the Tour Championship in Atlanta, which McIlroy won for the second time in four years in 2019 to claim the overall FedEx Cup title and pocket the $15million first prize.

Ian Poulter, who has yet to qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake, carded six birdies and one bogey in his 66 as he looks to move up from 85th in the standings.

"I really haven't done any good in the play-offs before, so I've never made it to East Lake. It's a myth apparently to me," Poulter said.

"Apparently it's a nice golf course, but what would I know? I've never been there.

"I think what's important to me is that I just go out and enjoy my golf and play well. If I play well and I move up, that's great, and if not, I really don't care, I'm going to go home to the family. Whatever happens this week is a win-win."

