Rory McIlroy gets emotional as daughter says he’s ‘number one’ after winning his 21st PGA tour event

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy in May 2021.

Rory McIlroy got emotional after his daughter Poppy said he was “number one” after winning his 21st PGA Tour event in Canada.

After defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open, a video shows the father-of-one on a video call with his 20-month-old daughter.

In this video, McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, is heard prompting Poppy to tell her father how good he did and how much she loves him.

She is then heard saying: “Yay dada, dada you won! I love you, great job, you are a winner, you are number one.”

The mother then asks Poppy: “Who is number one” and she responds “you!” while on the video call with her father.

Speaking about his victory on CBS, McIlroy said: “This is a day I’ll remember for a long, long time.

“Twenty first PGA Tour win, one more than someone else, that gave me a little extra incentive today and happy to get it done.”

McIlroy finished with back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th, having dropped shots at the 13th and 16th.

He added: “It’s incredible, playing with Tony and JT (Thomas) today, two of the top players in the world and all of just playing the way we did.”

Victory was the Northern Irishman’s first of the year and he said: “I think after Covid I just needed a complete reset, sort of rededicated myself to the game a little bit, sort of realised what made me happy and this makes me happy.”