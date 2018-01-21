Tommy Fleetwood retained his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship crown with a strong final round performance at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy finishes in a tie for third in Abu Dhabi as Tommy Fleetwood powers to title

Fleetwood produced a sensational back nine, producing seven birdies to come home in 30 shots to finish two shots clear of Ross Fisher.

The European number one had started the day two behind overnight leaders Fisher and Thomas Pieters. Fisher seemed to be on his way to a first European Tour victory for nearly four years after picking up four shots in the outward nine.

But Fleetwood birdied the 10th, 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th holes and closed out victory on the last when he rolled in a five-footer. Fisher needed an eagle on the last to tie, but he could only manage a par for Fleetwood to celebrate his fourth European Tour win.

There was a further two strokes back to Rory McIlroy, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Pieters. Playing in his first event since calling an early end to his injury-plagued and winless season in October last year, four-time major champion McIlroy came into the final round just a shot adrift of the lead but was unable to continue his form from yesterday's third round where he shot a 65.

He carded a two-under-par 70 in a round that included four birdies and two bogeys. Greystones' Paul Dunne finished in a tie for 19th on -11 after a final round 74.

