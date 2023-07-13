Rory McIlroy feels ‘as close as I’ve ever been’ to ending his Major drought

Rory McIlroy tees off on the 5th during the Pro-Am ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open. Photo: PA/Reuters

Rory McIlroy might be holding his tongue when it comes to the sensational Senate sub-committee hearings on the PGA Tour’s shock deal with LIV Golf, but he’s got no issue talking about ending his near nine-year Major drought.

Chastened by his Masters reverse, the Holywood star admitted; “the worst thing you can do in this game is get ahead of yourself,” as he looks to hone his game for The Open next week in the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open.

Since missing the cut at Augusta, where he later admitted he teed it up confident of mounting a challenge, the reigning FedEx Cup and DP World Tour No 1 has been outstanding.

“I’m as close as I’ve ever been, really,” the recent US Open runner-up said of his hopes of winning his first Major since he lifted the Claret Jug and the PGA Championship in 2014.

“My consistency in the performances, especially in the Majors over the last couple of years, is way better than it has been over the last few years.

“So I’m really pleased at that, but at the same time, having had a really good chance at St Andrews, having a really good chance in LA a few weeks ago, I need to keep putting myself in those positions, and the more times I go through them, whether it be St Andrews or LA and just gaining that experience.

“You know, all of that stuff, even though I’m not getting the wins, it’s going to stand by me for whenever I get myself in position again.”

He’s one of eight members of the world’s top 10 in action at the Renaissance Club this week, where he is joined by Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington, Séamus Power and Tom McKibbin, looking to improve his chances of winning Player of the Year on both sides of the pond.

McIlroy has already expressed his anger at the secret deal between the tours and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), which left him feeling like “a sacrificial lamb”.

But despite his self-imposed silence, peers Jordan Spieth and defending Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele had plenty to say about PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan, who returns to duty next week.

“I’d say he has a lot of tough questions to answer in his return,” Schauffele said. “I don’t trust easily. He had my trust. And he has a lot less of it now. I don’t stand alone when I say that. He’ll have to answer a lot of tough questions when he comes back.”

Asked what kind of trust issues Monahan faces, Spieth said: “Quite a bit, just based on conversations I’ve had with players. And I think he realises that. I’m sure he’s preparing for a plan.”

It’s a big week for McKibbin, who is chasing one of three spots in The Open. But it’s also key for Lowry, who is outside the top 70 who make the FedEx Cup play-offs, and for Power, who needs to show some Ryder Cup form.

As Leona Maguire and Olivia Mehaffey play the LET’s Saudi-funded Aramco Team Series in London, Lauren Walsh’s professional debut in the LPGA’s Dana Open at Highland Meadows in Ohio is eagerly anticipated.

“I’ve played in a lot of high-level tournaments, and I think all of that gives me great experience coming into this,” said the Castlewarden star.​

Scottish Open

Live, Sky Sports Golf, 8.0am