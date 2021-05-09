Rory McIlroy ends 18-month drought to win Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy, left, laughs with his caddie Harry Diamond during his victory in the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has ended his 553-day PGA Tour drought with victory in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

The Holywood, Co Down native kept his nerve on the final day to finally claim victory after an 18-month winless streak.

McIlroy played brillliantly to finish the tournament on 11-under after a final round of 68 to claim the winner's prize of $1,458,000.

The victory was McIlroy's 19th PGA Tour win, his previous victory coming in the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in China back in November 2019.

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

McIlroy beat off competition, primarily from Keith Mitchell and Gary Woodland to seal the win in perfect conditions at the Charlotte course.

"It's never easy to win here. It's felt like a long time since that victory in China back in 2019. The world is a different place since then," an emotional McIlroy said.

"To break the drought, it's awesome."