Rory McIlroy could win the Masters ‘by seven’ says Séamus Power as Irish players feel for his pain

Séamus Power and Shane Lowry truly felt for Rory McIlroy after his Masters disaster but they’re convinced he will bounce back quickly from yet another Augusta National disappointment.

McIlroy was the favourite to end his nine-year Major drought and complete the career grand slam.

But after rounds of 72 and 77 saw him miss the cut by two strokes, the four-time Major champion will face more media scrutiny at this week’s $20 million RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

McIlroy is scheduled to speak to the media at 8:30 am local time on Tuesday, and while neither Power nor Lowry has any advice for the Holywood star, they feel his pain and understand the pressure he faces.

“Yeah, I do,” Lowry said after playing the remaining nine holes of his third round in one-under-par for a 73 that left him tied for ninth on three-under, eight shots behind Brooks Koepka heading into last night’s final round.

“To be honest, I felt like he was going to have a good week this week. I spent a lot of time with him over the last couple of weeks. But that’s golf. A lot of times, you don’t get what you deserve.

“It’s obviously been very tough for him. Look, I’ll catch up with him next week. I’m sure he’ll get over it. I’m sure he’s fine.”

Lowry insisted he’s “not the one to give Rory McIlroy any advice”, but Power made it clear the intense build-up he must endure every year is a massive factor that needs to be addressed.

“I’m sure it’s different for those (top) guys,” said the West Waterford man, who birdied three of his last four holes to post a third-round 73 that left him tied-39th on two-over heading into the fourth round.

“There’s so much of a microscope on him because this one is to complete the career grand slam. I can’t even imagine what it’s like.

“But look, everyone looks at the golf course and assumes that he’s going to hit every shot perfect and it’s going to be great.

“But golf, it’s a tough game and so much of his focus over the last several months has been on this tournament. That in itself makes it difficult because everything is just highlighted because it’s the Masters and the first major of the year.

“I think that’s tough to deal with, even for someone who’s won as much as he has. But you know, it’s lucky he’s a wonderful player.

“He’ll be back, I’m sure. I mean, he finished second last year, so he could show up next year and win it by seven. He’s that sort of talent.

“But it is tough when you are getting questions about it a month before the tournament. As good as he is, that’s still a lot of distractions, and obviously this year didn’t go to plan, but you know he’ll be back better than ever.

“It’s tough, especially when he’s won the other three Majors, but he can handle it better than anyone.