Rory McIlroy confirms he’s back on speaking terms with Sergio Garcia following Spaniard’s move to LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy interviewed next to the trophy following day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he and Sergio Garcia are back on speaking terms after falling out following the latter's move to LIV Golf.

McIlroy has been the most vocal opponent of the Saudi-funded breakaway and said during the Genesis Scottish Open: "If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth I would retire."

However, he and Garcia rekindled their previously close friendship at the US Open last month, with the Spaniard saying during the LIV event at Valderrama that he had "gained a friend back" following the proposed peace deal between golf's rival factions.

Asked about the situation following his dramatic victory at the Renaissance Club, McIlroy said: "We've talked, which is a first step.

"There's things that we both think we probably could have done differently, and there's a lot that's went into it.

"You know, it's good that we're at least talking again. I wouldn't say we are all the way there but it's a good first step."