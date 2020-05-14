Rory McIlroy commits to first three Tour events when play resumes as his wealth soars after successful 2019

Rory McIlroy has committed to playing the first three events when the PGA Tour returns next month.

Like all sports, golf has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. McIlroy will return to the fairways this Sunday for a skins charity match when he lines up alongside Dustin Johnston to take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

After that, the Tour will resume with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, follwed by the RBC Heritage (18-21 June in Hilton Head, South Carolina) and the Travelers Championship (25-28 June in Cromwell, Connecticut).

"Right now, I'm planning to play the first three events," said McIlroy.

"I miss the competition. I miss the buzz of getting into contention and playing in those last few groups on a Sunday and really feeling that.

"I also miss the locker room. I miss people. I miss being around people. I miss the ... banter that goes on... and the camaraderie that people don't see."

On the issue of player safety, McIlroy is confident there will be no issues when play returns.

"Obviously we're going to have to take as many precautions as possible to be able to put tour events on again," he added.

But the PGA Tour has got a robust plan in place, and if they can execute it the right way, I see no reason why we can't start on June 11."

McIlroy saw his fortune rise by £32m to £170m on the back of a return to form and a series of sponsorship deals last year.

Despite not winning a major once again, the Irishman was voted the PGA Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season after securing three wins, including the The Players Championship.

The 30-year-old also won the RBC Canadian Open and the Tour Championship and scooped the FedEx Cup for the second time.

Lewis Hamilton is the most affluent active sports star in Rich List history with a £224 million fortune, according to the latest annual figures published by the Sunday Times.

Hamilton's wealth rose by £37m over the past year, thanks to a lucrative ongoing contract with Mercedes, taking him past the £200m mark boasted by David Beckham at the time of his retirement in 2013.

Gareth Bale tops sport's Young Rich List, with his fortune rising £20m to £114m despite a less-than-ideal campaign at Real Madrid.

But he is being pushed by Anthony Joshua, who saw the biggest individual increase in wealth over the last 12 months, rising by £58m to £107m after his lucrative world heavyweight title rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua is the only non-football player to make the young list top 20. He is followed, respectively, by Paul Pogba (£34m), Kevin De Bruyne (£34m) and David De Gea (£28m).

Additional reporting by PA

Online Editors