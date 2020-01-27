Rory McIlroy came up short in his effort to return to the top of the world golf rankings, as Marc Leishman held his nerve to win the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

Rory McIlroy came up short in his effort to return to the top of the world golf rankings, as Marc Leishman held his nerve to win the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

Rory McIlroy comes up short in battle to regain world No.1 spot as he joins the tributes to Kobe Bryant

Leishman ran off five birdies on the front nine to seize control Sunday over a faltering McIlroy and John Rahm, with Tiger Woods also failing to make a charge in the final round as he struggled to find consistency.

McIlroy went into the final round three behind overnight leader Rahm and and while he fought back well after a poor start that included three bogies, he rarely looked like chasing down hugely impressive Aussie Leishman.

The events at the latest stop of the PGA Tour were overshadowed by the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, with Woods leading the tributes to his friend.

Marc Leishman wins the Farmers Insurance Open. It's his fifth PGA TOUR victory. pic.twitter.com/hdaQVYsRLA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2020

"It's a shocker to everyone, and I'm unbelievably sad," said Woods. "It's one of the more tragic days, and I think for me, the reality is just kind of sitting it.

"The fire he had to win sticks with me. He burns so competitively hot and had the desire to win. He brought it each and every night on both ends of the floor. And not too many guys can say that throughout NBA history.

"He was obviously dominant on the offensive side, but anytime he was in the game, he'd take on their best player and shut him down for all 48 minutes. That was one of the more impressive things throughout his entire career.

"And then when he ruptured his Achilles and went to the foul line and made his shots, that's tough."

McIlroy also gave his words of tribute to a sporting great who saw his points record surpassed by LeBron James in the NBA all-time greats list last week.

"I've never liked helicopter, that's terrible," said McIlroy. "So sad. Ironic, given what LeBron did last night to pass him, as well. Horrific.

Tiger Woods reflects on the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/t4F2Sqj57Z — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2020

"His dedication, his drive. The fact he'd make his teammates wait on the bus for two hours while he set an example and worked hard and mastered his craft. And that's what he did. He was a pure master of what he did."

Jason Day also added his words of tribute to Bryant as he added: "It actually makes you feel physically sick. He obviously had an unbelievable career, and he was doing some great stuff off the basketball court.

"For this to happen to someone that a lot of people idolize, it makes you feel sick. There are really no words to describe what is happened. I cannot imagine what his wife his going through, what his family is going through.

"You never know when time is up. He was a very healthy man, in the prime of his life, accomplishing so many things off the court."

Online Editors