Keegan Bradley held off Justin Rose to win the BMW Championship after a playoff but Rory McIlroy will once again look back with regret after a number of missed chances with the putter.

Rory McIlroy comes up short after more putting struggles as Keegan Bradley triumphs at BMW Championship

McIlroy carded a two-under-par 68 to finish on -18, three shots off Bradley and Rose, but could have put further pressure on the duo had he converted some of his chances on the green.

McIlroy's approach play was very strong on the opening nine yet he failed to pick up a single shot, making the turn after nine straight pars.

McIlroy recorded his first birdie of the day at the tenth but was only able to record one more - at the 16th - to finish three strokes behind Rose and Bradley.

Tiger Woods enjoyed a strong final round, finishing on -17 overall in a tie for sixth after a five-under-par 65.

Rose held a one stroke advantage as he played the 18th, but bogeyed the last to slip into a playoff. Bradley then held his nerve at the first playoff hole, claiming victory with a par while Rose bogeyed.

Despite coming second, Rose moved up to claim the world number one spot.

Online Editors