Sport Golf

Monday 10 September 2018

Rory McIlroy comes up short after more putting struggles as Keegan Bradley triumphs at BMW Championship

Sep 8, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Rory McIlroy lines up his putt on the 3rd green during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Rory McIlroy lines up his putt on the 3rd green during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Bradley held off Justin Rose to win the BMW Championship after a playoff but Rory McIlroy will once again look back with regret after a number of missed chances with the putter.

McIlroy carded a two-under-par 68 to finish on -18, three shots off Bradley and Rose, but could have put further pressure on the duo had he converted some of his chances on the green.

McIlroy's approach play was very strong on the opening nine yet he failed to pick up a single shot, making the turn after nine straight pars.

McIlroy recorded his first birdie of the day at the tenth but was only able to record one more - at the 16th - to finish three strokes behind Rose and Bradley.

Tiger Woods enjoyed a strong final round, finishing on -17 overall in a tie for sixth after a five-under-par 65.

Rose held a one stroke advantage as he played the 18th, but bogeyed the last to slip into a playoff. Bradley then held his nerve at the first playoff hole, claiming victory with a par while Rose bogeyed.

Despite coming second, Rose moved up to claim the world number one spot.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport