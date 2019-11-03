Rory McIlroy has edged out Xander Schauffele in a play-off to win the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Rory McIlroy has edged out Xander Schauffele in a play-off to win the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Rory McIlroy claims first title of season with play-off win over Xander Schauffele in prestigious WGC-HSBC Champions

Schauffele birdied the 18th to join McIlroy on 19 under and take the tournament into sudden death.

But the Irishman beat the American at the first extra hole after the pair had both finished on 19 under par.

Schauffele had birdied the 18th to join McIlroy at the top of the leaderboard but he could only par it when they played it again in sudden death.

McIlroy, who had carried a one-shot lead into the final round, got up in two and duly sank a birdie to claim his 27th career title and his first of the season.

The world number two shot three rounds of 67 before closing with a 68 and did not drop a shot over his final 38 holes.

Louis Oosthuizen finished in third place on 17 under, with Victor Perez, Matthias Schwab and Abraham Ancer tied for fourth on 15 under.

More to follow...

PA Media