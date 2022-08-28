Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 18th green after winning during the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy made up for his close calls in the Majors this year when he stormed from six shots behind Scottie Scheffler to snatch the Tour Championship, a record third FedEx Cup and an $18 million payday.

The Holywood star was 10 shots behind world number one Scheffler after starting the first round triple-bogey, bogey and facing accusations that he'd taken on too much in the PGA Tour's war with LIV Golf.

But while he was six adrift of the Masters champion after completing a weather-delayed, third-round 63 yesterday morning, he shared second with Xander Schauffele and snuck into the final group where he could exert pressure on the leader at East Lake.

The Co Down man played superbly, making up the deficit in just seven holes as he carded a four-under 66 to Scheffler's three-over 73 — the joint worst score of the final round— to win by one from the American and Korea's Sungjae Im on 21-under par.

Winner of the FedEx Cup in 2016 and 2019, McIlroy bogeyed the opening hole but Scheffler three-putted and the Holywood star birdied four of five holes from the third to find himself tied for the lead.

As Scheffler bogeyed the fourth and sixth, the Co Down man rolled in 11 footers for birdies at the fifth and sixth and a 17 footer at seventh to draw level on 20-under.

Scheffler regained the lead with birdie from four feet at the eighth, but while he fist-pumped after making a 12-foot sand save at the 12th, McIlroy made a six footer for birdie there to draw level again.

The four-time Major winner made a mess of the 14th and fell one behind but drained a 32-footer across the green at the 221-yard 15th to draw level again, then saved par from eight feet at the 16th to go one clear of Scheffler, who made his fourth bogey of the afternoon, and Sungjae Im.

Scheffler missed a nine-footer at the 17th and while he had just 244 yards to the par-five 18th, he couldn't make a birdie and ended up tied for second with Im, which meant settling for $5.75 million.

On the PGA Tour Champions, Pádraig Harrington came up short in his bid for back-to-back wins in The Ally Challenge in Michigan.

One stroke off the pace starting the day, the Dubliner eagled the first but could only manage a two-under 70 to a 67 for playing partner Steve Stricker.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf is set announce Chile's Joaquin Niemann as well as Open champion Cam Smith are joining the Saudi rebel circuit today.

Smith will be the centrepiece of the big announcement in Boston as Greg Norman names the 48-man field for the fourth £20 million event in this year's series.

But the capture of Niemann, the highest-ranked under 25 player in the world, will cause most raised eyebrows in the locker room because the Chilean was part of last week's elite players meeting, fronted by Tiger Woods and McIlroy, that forced the PGA Tour to put up an extra $100m in incentives a year and overhaul its schedule to stem the player exodus.

In women's golf, Olivia Mehaffey says she has no timeline for her return to the game after admitting she feels "lost" and "broken inside" following her father's death last year.

After withdrawing from the LET's Skafto Open on Friday night to miss her ninth cut in a row, Mehaffey (24) took to Twitter to reveal she needs help "to navigate through life without my dad here," and was taking time away from the game to get the help "and be surrounded by my family."

Sweden's Linn Grant finished birdie-birdie to win the Swedish event and her fourth title of the season by a shot from compatriot Lisa Pettersson.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Thriston Lawrence claimed his second win of the season when he beat England's Matt Wallace with a par on the first playoff hole in the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Wallace shot 66 to Lawrence's 69 to force a playoff on 18-under but three-putted the first extra hole.

On the Challenge Tour, Paul McBride recorded his best finish on the second-tier tour when he tied for 13th behind Sweden's Mikael Lindberg in the 54-hole Indoor Golf Group Challenge in Helsingborg.

The 2017 Walker Cup star (26) posted a one-under 70 to finish seven shots behind the winner on 10-under par as Tom McKibbin shot 72 and Gavin Moynihan 70 to tie for 52nd on five-under.

In the Women's World Amateur Team Championship, Ireland's Beth Coulter, Anna Foster and Lauren Walsh tied for 16th on 11-over as Sweden won the Espirito Santo Trophy for the third time at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche on Saturday.

The Swedes and Americans tied at 13-under par 559, but a non-counting 73 from Sweden's Louise Rydqvist was one stroke better than Rachel Kuehn's discarded 74 giving Sweden the gold medal and the USA the silver by one stroke from Germany and Japan.