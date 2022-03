Rory McIlroy produced a fine performance in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational as he bounced back from an early bogey to card a stunning 65.

One of the highlights was a 40-foot putt for eagle on the 16th – his seventh – which brought him to -3 after back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13. Another birdie on 18 meant McIlroy turned in -4 and he found more birdies coming home on three, four and six.

Fellow Northern Ireland man Graeme McDowell sits in second place on -4 following a 68.

